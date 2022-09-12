SEATTLE — Russell Wilson had done it 19 times before Monday night.

The Broncos quarterback had led 19 game-winning drives at Lumen Field during his 10 years as a Seahawk. And late Monday night, he appeared to have a chance to do it for a 20th time. This time, it would be in his first game donning the orange and blue as a Bronco in front of a crowd of 68,965 that booed him from kickoff to a salty finish.

"It didn't bother me," Wilson said of the crowd. Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos in March. "It's a hostile environment. It always has been. I didn’t expect a round of applause every once in a while."

Instead, facing a fourth and five at the Seattle 46-yard-line with 20 seconds remaining and trailing by one, rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett opted for a 64-yard field goal try. Kicker Brandon McManus had the distance, but was just left on the attempt, giving the Broncos a stunning 17-16 season-opening loss.

"Yeah, fourth and (five) for me at that time, we weren't moving it in big chunks," Hackett said of the decision. "I think we had just given up a sack right before that, so I wanted to be sure we took a chance when we had a chance. And we were confident in (McManus) ... He had plenty of distance, he just missed it."

Wilson was efficient on the final drive, going 5-of-7 for 25 yards before Hackett decided to kick the field goal. And he had been magnificent most of the game, finishing 29-of-42 for 340 yards and one touchdown — it was the most yards thrown in a game by a Broncos quarterback since Case Keenum in Week 5 of 2018.

Wilson said after the game he had no problem with Hackett's decision.

"We've got maybe the best field goal kicker in the game," Wilson said. "I believe in coach Hackett. I believe in what we're doing... I don't think it was the wrong decision. I think he can make it."

For McManus, he is now 1-of-5 from 60-plus yards in his career, with his career long being 61 yards in 2021. And since 2000, all NFL kickers are 2 of 29 from 64 yards or longer.

McManus told the coaching staff before the final drive that he was comfortable kicking from the 46-yard-line on the left hash. That's exactly where the Broncos got the ball.

"I was ready," McManus said. "I've got to (it). I told them I can make that kick... I've got to start to making some of those long ones."

Prior to the missed the field goal, the Broncos squandered a handful of opportunities to take the lead.

Running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon both fumbled the ball on the Seahawks' one-yard-line in the third quarter. They also totaled 12 penalties, with a good amount of those against the defense, helping keep several Seattle drives alive. The most costly penalty on offense came on the goal line, when wide receiver Courtland Sutton was penalized for a false start on what would have been the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Broncos finished 0-for-4 in the red zone and 0-for-3 on goal-to-go situations.

"In the end, turnovers, red zone, penalties. Bad deal," Hackett said. "I give a ton of credit to our players of battling and giving ourselves a chance to make a game-winning field goal. I thought they did a good job. But we have to better in that red zone and that starts with me."

The Broncos did play well at times Monday. Despite being unable to capitalize in the red zone, the offense totaled 433 yards and 20 first downs. Sutton and Jerry Jeudy led the way, with Jeudy totaling four receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown and Sutton adding four receptions for 72 yards. Williams and Gordon combined for 101 yards on the ground.

And the defense shut out Seattle in the second half, giving the offense a chance to win the game multiple times. Pass-rush specialist Bradley Chubb had one of his best games as a Bronco, totaling six tackles and two sacks.

But too often the Broncos hurt themselves. And while Hackett's decision to kick the field goal will be debated in the days to come, it's the mistakes the Broncos made before the final 20 seconds that cost them the game.

"It just didn't go our way," Wilson said. "But guess what? There are 16 more games to go. There's a lot more football to play. I'm looking forward to what we can do."

The Broncos will host their home opener Sunday against the Texans at 2:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.