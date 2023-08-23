ENGLEWOOD – One month after he was placed on the non-football injury list, the Broncos on Wednesday restored defensive lineman Mike Purcell to the active roster.

Purcell was put on the NFI list on July 23 and coach Sean Payton declined later that week to provide any specifics on his injury. The NFL announced Wednesday that Purcell had passed his physical, so he is now eligible to practice.

When he was on NFI list, Purcell counted against the Broncos’ 90-man offseason roster, so no roster move was needed to accommodate his return.

Denver closes the preseason Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High but Purcell will not play. A number of top players also will sit out, which was one reason Denver did make an addition Wednesday on the defensive line.

The Broncos signed Tomasi Laulile, who once spent time with Payton in New Orleans. To make room on the roster, they waived long snapper Jack Landherr IV, who was signed Aug. 15. That means, barring the unforeseen, incumbent Mitchell Fraboni will hold onto the job as long snapper.

“It just gives us some additional depth heading into this preseason game, so I’m glad he’s here,’’ Payton said of adding Laulile.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Laulile took part in Wednesday’s first day of two days of joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams at the Centura Health Training Center.

Laulile, 28, was on New Orleans' practice squad in 2018 when Payton headed the Saints. Payton, an offensive specialist, has now brought eight of his former New Orleans players to the Broncos but Laulile is the first to be signed who plays on defense.

The defensive lineman was originally signed out of BYU as an undrafted free agent in 2018 by Indianapolis and never has gotten into an NFL regular-season game. He also has spent NFL time with San Francisco and been in the XFL and USFL.

Surtain is 'ready'

With one game left in the preseason, is Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II prepared for the regular season?

There is no doubt in his mind that he is.

“I’ve been ready for the regular season,” Surtain said. “I mean, every day we’ve been working towards that, the first game, getting our bodies right, acclimated. I’m just ready for the first game to kick off.”

That will be on Sept. 10 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Surtain isn’t expected to play in the preseason finale, but he was glad to have gotten some work in last Saturday’s exhibition at San Francisco. After not playing in the Aug. 11 opener at Arizona, he started against the 49ers and was in for 12 snaps.

Surtain also called the practices with the Rams beneficial.

“It’s pretty cool going against another team instead of hurting each other. Just joking,’’ he said. “But I think it’s just good work, the competition, just seeing different things schematically.”

Surtain, a 2022 All-Pro selection, went against against Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, a 2021 All-Pro.

“He’s a great player as well, so it’s good work,’’ he said.

Speaking of greatness, after Wednesday’s workout, Payton introduced former Denver star linebacker Randy Gradishar to the team. Gradishar, who played for the Broncos from 1974-83, had earlier in the day been announced as a senior finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“It’s pretty dope just to understand the culture of Broncos history but also to give props to a dude that played at a high level back in his day,’’ Surtain said.

Tempers flare

Payton had said Tuesday he didn’t anticipate any fights in the joint practices but there was a brief scuffle Wednesday.

Denver cornerback Demarri Mathis threw down Rams receiver Van Jefferson and Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell also got involved. But the fracas was quickly broken up.

“It was a little competition going after it,’’ Surtain said. “It was in the heat of the moment. It happens. It’s football. Guys competing out there. Sometimes things like that may occur. It’s just the name of the game. Nothing too crazy.”

As for Payton’s critique of Wednesday, he said the Broncos on offense had “too many false starts” and “tired pretty quickly” due to having more plays than in prior practices. He liked that the offense and defnese both got different looks going against another team but wants to see “corrections” made Thursday after the film is studied.

Briefly

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy dropped several passes Wednesday. When asked in general about receivers dropping passes, Payton said reasons could include “fatigue” and “concentration.” Payton added, “There were a few (drops) out there from a handful of different players. If your job is a receiver, you’re paid to catch. It’s pretty simple.” … Payton was pleased this week to have right tackle Mike McGlinchey return to practice from a sprained knee. “We’re better when he’s out there, and you felt his presence just in the team drills,’’ the coach said. … Payton said he’s “encouraged” by the play of undrafted rookie tackle Alex Palczewski. He called him “tough and smart.”