The Broncos on Monday named MaryKate Johnson executive vice president of human resources.

Johnson has more than 20 years of strategic talent planning, employee experience and executive coaching expertise, the team said. She will be responsible for leading talent management, compensation, human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion practices as well as being involved in compliance and labor laws for the team.

Johnson most recently was an independent leadership and organizational effectiveness consultant as well as an adjunct professor of leadership at the University of Denver Ritchie College of Engineering. Prior to that, from 2019-22, Johnson was vice president of global talent and learning for The Mosiac Company, a Fortune 500 company with more than 12,000 employees.

Johnson holds a bachelors degree from Purdue and a master's degree from the University of Denver. While a student at Purdue, she worked with the Boilermakers' football recruiting program.