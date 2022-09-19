ENGLEWOOD — The day after a ragged performance against the Houston Texans, the Broncos got some welcome good news.

Jerry Jeudy and Pat Surtain II are "day to day" after sustaining injuries Sunday's 16-9 win over the Texans, Nathaniel Hackett said Monday.

"We're crossing our fingers" Jeudy and Surtain will be available for Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, Hackett said.

Jeudy sustained a ribs injury. Surtain has a shoulder injury.

The Broncos were plagued with 13 penalties and struggled in game management as Broncos fans repeatedly booed the home team in Russell Wilson's debut at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos too often lost the battle against the play clock, and fans countered with a "4... 3... 2... 1" countdown.

“When it comes to Russell and I, it’s just going to be a continual growing process," Hackett said.

“From a game-management standpoint, I think we’ve just got to tighten that whole thing up,” Hackett added.

The Broncos (1-1) host the 49ers (1-1) at 6:20 pm Sunday.