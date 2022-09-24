ENGLEWOOD — If anyone can relate to Nathaniel Hackett's struggles in his first year as the Broncos' head coach, it's Kyle Shanahan.

It wasn't long ago that Shanahan, who is in his sixth season as the 49ers' head coach, was a rookie head coach in San Francisco. And while Shanahan is now considered one of the best coaches in football, leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019 and last year's NFC Championship game, he was once heavily criticized early in his career.

His first game? A 23-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers in which he went for it four times on fourth down, converting only once. It was the first loss of nine in a row in his first season, finishing 6-10 on the year.

"I remember my first game I went for it four times and they were ones I should not have gone for," Shanahan told Denver reporters on a conference call. "I’d never done that before and I realized, 'OK, you can’t think like the coordinator.' Early on, it is a little bit harder, especially when you’ve got a bunch of new players."

Hackett is learning that the hard way.

Through two games, it's apparent Hackett has struggled to juggle the offensive playcalling and the head coaching duties. That's why the Broncos hired long-time NFL coach Jerry Rosburg, The Gazette learned Saturday. Rosburg most recently served as the Ravens' assistant head coach and special teams coordinator and is considered an expert in game management, which he will specifically be helping Hackett with.

The Broncos have looked unorganized and out of sync, losing to the Seahawks in Week 1 and squeaking by the Texans in Week 2. They've totaled 25 penalties in two games — a franchise record — including four delay of game penalties, which is the most in the NFL. And time management has been questionable, with Hackett not using his timeouts late against the Seahawks and using them early in the second half against the Texans to avoid delay of games.

For Hackett, while most agree he's an above average playcaller, it's the game management he has to improve at.

"That's something that we really jumped into and wanted to make sure that we can get better at that," Hackett said. "That starts with me, and I'm doing every single thing I can to try to put myself in a position to be able to make quicker, faster, more efficient decisions... That is something that is new for me."

Shanahan knows what that challenge looks like — balancing playcalling and game management.

"It’s not always about just getting the play in. There’s a lot more that goes into it," Shanahan said. "It goes with the whole offense. You need everybody doing it together — you need the receiver substitutions, you need the quarterback at the line. There's so many things that go into it. You're always responsible for it, but it takes the whole team to do it the right way."

Broncos quarterback Russell will be the first to say that he and the team have not held up their side of the bargain, either. At the end of the day, the players have to execute, too. And the faith in Hackett among the players hasn't wavered yet.

"I trust coach Hackett tremendously," Wilson said. "I think that also we trust our team. We trust our team, no matter what the scenario is. No matter what we do, we trust that we’re going to get it done and I think that’s the thing. I think that you’re building that and continuing to do that."

One of the biggest issues for the Broncos has been the communication between Hackett and the offense, and more specifically, Wilson. When having to make a decision, Hackett has been hesitant and slow to let Wilson and the offense know what he intends to do — hence the delay of games.

It's in those situations that Hackett has be thinking two, three or four plays ahead, which something just a playcaller often doesn't have to think about.

"It definitely has been a transition," Hackett said. "I think that you have always been a coordinator, you have always been from the standpoint that you want to score touchdowns. That’s always your initial gut reaction. As I am learning more, you have to remove that emotion as an offensive play caller. You have to look at it from a head coach standpoint — what is best for the team at that time.

"I think as I continually reflect on what has happened and continually learn from it, that will make me more efficient and utilizing as many people as I can so that it’s not about just trying to be aggressive all the time, but be aggressive in the right situation."

Hackett has no intentions of giving up his playcalling duties, despite some outside the organization thinking he should. Instead, he'll likely lean other members of his staff — specifically Rosburg — to help with the gameday operations.

But no matter who is or isn't help Hackett during games, the only way he will improve as a head coach is with time and experience. And as hard as that may be for Broncos Country, patience is what Hackett needs.

Just ask 49ers fans how it worked out for them.

"They are all experiences you go through for the first time," Shanahan said, "and (Denver) has a good coach and a very good offensive play-caller."