ENGLEWOOD — Broncos standout Jerry Jeudy, the team's No. 1 wide receiver, left practice Thursday with an apparent leg injury.

Jeudy initially was put on a cart before he was helped into the team's training facility.

The Broncos are in a joint practice session with the Los Angeles Rams at Centura Health Training Center.

Jeudy led the Broncos with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. He's played in 16, 10 and 15 games over three seasons.

The Broncos already lost wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season due to an Achilles injury and waived wide receiver KJ Hamler due to a heart ailment.