ENGLEWOOD • Russell Wilson isn’t the only quarterback on the Broncos’ roster with the ability to make something out of nothing.

Ben DiNucci showed some off-the-cuff playmaking during Wednesday’s training camp practice at Centura Health Training Center, even if it was a little too much for offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. The 26-year-old backup wrapped the ball behind his back while trying to avoid pressure during an 11-on-11 period late in practice. It bought him some extra time to avoid a likely sack and get the throw off.

“He’s just kind of got that magic moxie,” Lombardi said. “He can make plays. Sometimes he does some stuff … he put the ball behind his back today, which we’re not encouraging that at all,” Lombardi said.

That’s not the only thing that has impressed Lombardi. The veteran offensive assistant said DiNucci picked up the offense and play calls with impressive speed dating back to minicamp. Jarrett Stidham still appears to have a firm grasp on the No. 2 job, but DiNucci used his unorthodox game to make some plays Wednesday.

“He’s one of those guys that you always feel like you’ve got a chance,” Lombardi said. “He’s got the ability to make plays, funny body throws and move around the pocket and just find some of those throws that not everyone can do.”

Roster movement

The Broncos added a running back on Wednesday.

The team announced it had signed veteran Dwayne Washington and waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill with an injury designation. Washington has been in the league for eight years and played in 87 career games between stints with the Lions (2016-17) and Saints (2018-22). He’s also been used as a kick returner.

The Sanders secret

Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph teased an interesting role for one of his rookies Wednesday.

Jospeh was effusive in his praise when asked about the different ways he could use rookie linebacker Drew Sanders.

“He’s a talent. Obviously, 6-(foot)-4, can really run, is really smart. We’ve got some things that he’s going to do in the fall that we won’t show right now, but he’s all in,” Joseph said.

“He makes a play a day that no one else can make. The talent is obvious.”

First-team defense can be even better

Even though his starters didn’t give up any points, Joseph pointed to a couple areas of potential improvement ahead of the Broncos’ second preseason game.

The Cardinals didn’t score until midway through the third quarter in the Broncos’ preseason opener, but the first team’s performance wasn’t perfect.

“Our tackling wasn’t great in that game. There was a lot of leaky yardage,” Joseph answered when asked what improvements he hoped to see Saturday in San Francisco.

“Improved tackling, that’s going to be a focus, obviously, win more third downs. We lost half of our third downs. That’s not good enough.”

Making up for prior misses

The preseason opener didn’t quite go as Brett Maher would’ve hoped.

In his first game in a Broncos’ uniform, Maher pushed a 47-yard field goal to the right and had a 52-yarder blocked. Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica said Wednesday that pressure through the left side of the line was primarily to blame but added Maher could’ve put a little more loft on the ball. Kotwica liked how Maher responded in practice.

“Brett’s looked really good the last couple of days,” Kotwica said. “We did the two-minute drill — I think it was yesterday — he hit one from 52 and hit 59. It’s really encouraging to see.”

That should provide some relief, as Maher is the only kicker on the roster at the moment after Elliott Fry was waived with an injury designation on Tuesday.