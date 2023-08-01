ENGLEWOOD — Once again, the Broncos are preparing for a season without wide receiver Tim Patrick.

On Aug. 2, 2022, Patrick suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury early in training camp. And on Monday, Patrick tore his left Achilles early in camp at the Centura Training Center, ending his season.

“Losing Tim is a huge loss for us,’’ safety Kareem Jackson said after a camp practice on Tuesday. “It’s unfortunate that it’s the second year in a row. What he brings to our offense and to our team, I don’t think he can be replaced. He’s one of those guys that does it all. He does the dirty work. He gets open. It’ll be hard to replace a guy like Tim on and off the field with his experience and his leadership.”

Patrick has been with the Broncos since 2018. Jackson said his teammates will look to “rally around” Patrick and “to pick him up however we can.”

Broncos coach Sean Payton said he spoke to Patrick Monday night and he “sounded better” than he did after suffering the injury in the morning. Still, the coach said “of course” he was “disappointed.”

“The hard thing is for a player to spend most of his offseason rehabbing, and then all of a sudden hit another roadblock,’’ Payton said. “He’s tough-minded, and he’s a really good leader. The good news is it’s a clean injury and there’s a better than likely 100% recovery. It’s pretty clean, relative to the type of surgery he’s going to have. I don’t have a date yet (for it).”

The Broncos on Monday lost another receiver when they waived KJ Hamler with an injury designation after he revealed on social media he has been diagnosed with a "mild heart, irritation, called pericarditis.” Payton confirmed, though, that the hope is Hamler will return to the team perhaps early in the 2023 season.

“It’s a unique condition,’’ Payton said. “We had a long visit with him. With him, the good news is (Hamler could be out) approximately a month and probably another couple of weeks to get in football shape. We are hopeful that once the symptoms dissipate and he is cleared, then that leaves us a lot of options. ... He’s never had a history of it. ... The good news is we feel like about a month and a half from now (that), based on how he’s feeling, (there’s) a chance (for it) to work out in his favor and our favor.”

Broncos add Moreau, Williams

The Broncos reached an agreement Tuesday to sign veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau to a one-year contract.

Moreau is entering his seventh NFL season and has played in 90 NFL games, starting 45, while with Washington, Atlanta and the New York Giants. Moreau, 29, played 14 games last season with the Giants, starting 11.

With their receiving corps depleted, the Broncos on Tuesday brought back Nick Williams for a third stint in two months.

Williams, an undrafted rookie who played at Cherry Creek High School before going to CSU Pueblo and UNLV, had previous stints with the Broncos from June 5-13 and July 25-28.

Williams took the spot on the 90-man training camp roster that had been held by Hamler, who was on the active/non-football injury list due to having suffered a torn pectoral muscle while working out last winter. Moreau’s signing is expected to become official Wednesday, and Denver can open a roster spot by putting Patrick on injured reserve.

Wilson showing 'progress'

Quarterback Russell Wilson has had some uneven moments so far in training camp, including being picked off Tuesday by safety Justin Simmons. But Payton said overall he has been pleased with his play.

“We are really focused on what he is doing within the offense,’’ Payton said. “Obviously, he is moving around well, his weight is down, he is in really good shape and he’s working really hard. There are a lot of nuances still we are working through. There were some good things in the running game (Tuesday).

“Each day, you kind of look at the film and you start again with the corrections. I have been pleased with his progress and where he is at dating back to the offseason and to where we are now into our first full week (of camp).”

Jackson vows to 'prove them wrong'

Caden Sterns has been running with Denver’s first team at safety, but Jackson said not to count himself out.

Jackson, who started all 17 games last season, is the oldest player on the team at 35. He vows to overcome any stigma attached to that.

“For some reason, when you get to a certain age, (people) always think the cliff is coming, that you can’t play,’’ Jackson said. “So it’s my job to come out and prove them wrong. … At the end of the day, for me, it’s about coming out and still showing I can play this game at a high level. I believe in myself and my ability, and if I couldn’t play at a high level I wouldn’t be out here.”

Jackson re-signed with the Broncos last spring on a one-year contract with a salary-cap hit of $1.317 million. Only his signing bonus of $152,599 is guaranteed. He said money is not an issue.

“It’s my 14th training camp,’’ he said. “I’m not out here because of the pay day. I’m out here because I love the game.”

Briefly

Outside linebacker Frank Clark did not practice for a second straight day but did do some running drills Tuesday without a helmet. And cornerback Riley Moss missed a second straight day of practice. Payton declined comment on either player’s condition. ... Payton said running back Javonte Williams, coming back from a serious knee injury suffered last October, is “doing a good job” in camp. The coach said the Broncos are continuing to be “patient” with Williams as they ease him back. ... The Broncos had their second straight padded practice. Payton is utilizing nine-on-seven drills during such workouts and said they will be seen “a lot ... in this camp.”