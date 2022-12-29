ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos' next coach could already be in Denver.
Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is a candidate for the team's opening, after Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday. General manager George Paton and owner and CEO Greg Penner said Tuesday they hope to interview Evero for the job. Though, Evero has not given it much thought.
"That's always an ambition of most coaches — strive to be in that position," Evero said Thursday. "But I'm not worried about that right now. Right now, I'm fully invested in this team. We have two more games."
Evero was offered the interim head coach position, but turned it down, wanting to remain the defensive coordinator.
"At the end of the day this isn't really a situation any of us wanted to be in," Evero said. "We just all agreed that the best thing for this team moving forward was for me to work with the defense."
Evero has impressed teams around the league in his first year as a defensive coordinator, helping Denver become one of the top defenses in the NFL. He's sure to draw interest from multiple teams searching for a new coach, not just the Broncos.
And those who have played for and coached alongside him this season, say he's more than qualified for that opportunity.
"He’s one of the best leaders I have been around," safety Justin Simmons said. "I think it speaks volumes to the testament — obviously, you can't take away last week's game, but minus that game — of the way that the defense has answered the bell. Obviously, there is tremendous talent, player-wise, on the defense, but I always think that speaks volumes to leadership and the way that your guys respond to some adversity. I felt like all the of the year for the most part, guys have responded in a really positive manner.
I think that's because of 'Coach E.' Like I said, I think he's one of the brightest minds I've been around and one of the best leaders. I think he would be at the top of the list for that."
If Evero were to land the Broncos job, it would certainly be a little awkward for him replacing Hackett. The two are not only close on the field, but best friends off it. They were college roommates at UC Davis and were in each other's weddings.
That's why this week has been extra tough on Evero and why replacing Hackett — if given the opportunity — might be a more difficult choice than some realize.
"It's been hard. First overall, he's a great friend. He's family. I hold him in high regard and more so, not just a friend and family, he's a hell of a coach. And I think he did a great job here. There were a lot of adverse situations and things that didn't work our way. But at the end of the day, this is what we signed up for and we have to live with the consequences when we have these type of results.
"But there are very few people, beside my wife, in this world that I respect more."
Hamler, Jeudy defend Wilson
Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler took to social media on Thursday to defend their quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Wilson has received criticism all season for his play and his off-the-field persona. This week, national media, including former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe, attacked Wilson for having his own office at Denver's practice facility. Jeudy and Hamler were quick to come to Wilson's defense on Twitter.
Wrote Jeudy: "I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable. He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ."
Wrote Hamler: "Y’all really trying to bring this man down. Russ Is the most dedicated and hard working teammate I have had. And y’all wanna bring up this to put him under. Man stop it. 3ski a legend in my eyes. I Understand this season isn’t the way we wanted nor anybody wanted.
"3 goes above and beyond to do whatever it takes to win for the team. Y’all not about to bash him and act like he still ain’t that same Russ who won a Super Bowl and was a 9 time pro bowler. I stand behind my QB... love u 3."
Injury report
Did not practice: TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring), OLB Randy Gregory (knee), OT Calvin Anderson (ankle), DT DJ Jones (knee), OLB Baron Browning (back)
Limited: DT Mike Purcell (elbow), OL Dalton Risner (foot), WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring), WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring), OL Quinn Meinerz (ribs), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), CB K'Waun Williams (knee)