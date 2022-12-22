ENGLEWOOD — For Ejiro Evero and Dwayne Stukes, Sunday's trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams is a Christmas Day homecoming.
Now the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, both Evero and Stukes were assistants for the Rams last season. Evero served as the team's secondary coach and Stukes as the assistant special teams coach on the Super-Bowl winning Rams. A year later, they'll face their former team.
Does that give the Broncos an advantage Sunday against Rams head coach Sean McVay?
"I don't know if it gives me an upper hand," Evero said. "I like to think we have an idea of what they're doing. But at the same time, (McVay) has practiced against our defense for the last couple seasons. So he's got a pretty good idea of what we're doing, too. At the end of the day, every game is an independent deal."
Still, coach Nathaniel Hackett plans to lean on Evero and Stukes in preparation for the Rams. Even if it may not actually help that much.
"That’s always very tricky because the Rams know that we know. It goes back and forth," Hackett said. "I think that’s the chess game. There are a lot of similarities between the two systems. There are a couple things that have been tweaked. We’ll talk, and if there are any questions, we will ask about that. In my past, I’ve gone through that and found all the answers out, and then it didn’t help us at all. You want to utilize them, but not over utilize them."
Either way, while Evero and Stukes have fond memories of their time in Los Angeles, they have a singular focus for Sunday.
"It'll be exciting to go back," Stukes said. "But just because I have friends and I worked there for a year, doesn't mean I don't want to win this game. I'm a highly competitive person.
"It's a competitive business and the most important thing is to win. ... I want to dominate."
Surtain reacts to Pro Bowl nod
Cornerback Pat Surtain II was the lone Bronco to be selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl. Surtain was named a starter for the AFC team, totaling 55 tackles, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions.
He's the first Broncos cornerback to make the Pro Bowl since Chris Harris Jr. in 2018.
"It means a lot, especially when you put the work in," Surtain said. "You work hard for reasons like this, to get all the accolades and stuff like that. It’s a big accomplishment for me and my family, and of course for my dad after being in Pro Bowls as well. That’s a blessing. It just goes to show the work I put in with my peers and everybody next to me. It’s a big accomplishment."
Surtain is more than deserving of making the Pro Bowl. But being the only Bronco to make it is an indictment on the team. Last year, the Broncos had zero players make it.
And one thing that would help is winning.
"I’m biased, so I think that everyone should be considered, but we have to win more games so more discussion can happen there," Hackett said. "There are so many guys that have done such a great job for us. We just have to win some more football games first."
Simmons reacts to Pro Bowl snub
Safety Justin Simmons was the only other Bronco near making the Pro Bowl, being selected as a first alternate for the second-consecutive season. Simmons has had an impressive season, despite missing five games due to injuries. He's totaled 49 tackles, six passes defensed and five interceptions.
"First of all, I’m obviously disappointed," Simmons said. "One of my goals was to be a starter. I think with putting things in perspective and missing five games this year — the four on IR, then obviously missed the Titans game after the bye. It's disappointing, but at the same time I think missing five games and still being able to be up there in the conversation is still special."
Simmons also noted that they only take one free safety in the Pro Bowl, while two strong safeties are taken. He hopes they take more free safeties — or safeties in general — in the future. Pittsburgh's Minkah Fitzpatrick was the free safety chosen for the AFC.
"It is what it is," Simmons said. "Unfortunately, there is only one free safety spot. I believe that should change. Every other position has two or more for the most part."
Injury report
Did not practice: OLB Randy Gregory (knee), WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring), RB Latavius Murray (foot), G Dalton Risner (shoulder/back/foot), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/knee)
Limited: WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring)