The Broncos will officially have a new defensive coordinator for the third straight season.

Ejiro Evero’s time in Denver is over as he accepted the defensive coordinator position with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

#Panthers agree to terms with Ejiro Evero to become defensive coordinatorhttps://t.co/ViQ27x7UK8 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 5, 2023

NFL Network reported on Saturday that the Broncos allowed Evero out of his contract in Denver and was considered a strong candidate to lead the Vikings defense.

Instead, Evero has chosen to join Frank Reich’s first staff in Carolina. Reich was the first coach hired in this year’s cycle after he was let go midseason by the Colts and he’ll turn the keys over to Evero to lead a talented defense led by young stars in edge rusher Brian Burns and cornerback Jaycee Horn.

The Broncos were keen on keeping Evero in his DC role for another season, even after the hiring of Sean Payton, but he decided to move on, which is unsurprising given his close relationship with former coach Nathaniel Hackett that goes back to their time as college roommates at UC Davis.

Payton’s search for his first defensive coordinator will now head outside of the Broncos’ facilities and the team has already requested to interview a pair of candidates — current Steelers linebackers coach and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai.

According to NFL Network, Flores will have a second interview for the Cardinals’ vacant head coaching position on Wednesday, the day after he’s scheduled to meet with the Broncos about the DC role. Flores is also considered a strong candidate for the Vikings’ DC position.

Pat Surtain II grabs interception in Pro Bowl flag football game

It may have all been just for fun, but star Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II got the best of his former SEC rival, Justin Jefferson, during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games.

Surtain ripped the ball away from the star Vikings wideout on the pass by Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff and nearly returned it the other way for a touchdown.

“Since the day he entered the NFL, he’s looked like a 10-year vet,” ESPN analyst Pat McAfee said on the broadcast.

He’s already made an impression on his peers as he was ranked as the top cornerback in the league by his fellow corners and opposing offensive players across the league.

The TOP 5 CBs in the #NFL this season - ranked by those who play their position and those they line up against.Thoughts?! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ts9ldNjSvc — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 3, 2023

Surtain also competed in the ‘Best Catch’ event, ziplining through a building and catching a pass from former NFL QB and current FOX Sports analyst Matt Leinert.

The NFC wound up winning the new-look Pro Bowl Games, which consisted of a variety of events over the last few days in Las Vegas.

Broncos Ring of Fame inductee Peyton Manning was the coach of the AFC team, while his brother, Eli, coached the NFC.