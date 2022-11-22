ENGLEWOOD — Kendall Hinton rarely wastes the opportunities that come his way.
The Broncos wide receiver, now in his third season, has been given a bigger role each season. And none bigger than this year, stepping in for the injured Jerry Jeudy, who hurt his ankle two weeks ago against the Titans. This season, Hinton has a career-high 227 receiving yards. And in the past two games, filling in for Jeudy, he's become one of Denver's most reliable targets, combining for seven receptions and 119 yards.
"I've gotten the opportunity to be in some different positions," Hinton told The Denver Gazette. "I feel like each week I'm progressing. Experience is everything. So I'm getting more comfortable the more I play. At this point, I'm just trying to minimize my mistakes and make as many plays as I can."
Few expected Hinton to have this type of role, especially after not making the original 53-man roster for the third-consecutive season. But his play has impressed the coaching staff.
"He has been dynamic out there," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "He's been able to win on one-on-one routes, he's got a lot of shiftiness to him, and when you throw that intelligence in there — obviously, because of his experience as a quarterback — he's been really good for us. We're so happy to have him and have to keep him going."
For Hinton, he's shown consistent improvement season to season, having only played wide receiver for four seasons — one in college at Wake Forrest and three in Denver with the Broncos. And it's Hinton's willingness to do whatever the teams asks why the Broncos have stuck with him. From being the emergency quarterback in 2020, to scoring his first touchdown against the Cowboys in 2021, and to becoming a larger part of the offense in 2022 — Hinton's trajectory continues to go up.
"I honestly feel like I'm still so raw," Hinton said. "There's still so much to learn. It's a lot of different things I'm progressing at, but there's so much more to be better at. I think I'm playing a lot faster, understanding the position a little more. But there's a lot of room for improvement."
Murray ready to start
Latavius Murray is the Broncos' new starting running back, after Melvin Gordon was cut on Monday. Murray, a nine-year NFL veteran, is looking forward to the opportunity and is prepared, having made 69 career starts over the course of his career.
"My initial reaction was anytime someone gets let go or cut, it’s not a situation you want to be in," Murray said. "(Gordon) was someone that I just met when I got here, and we became friends. Obviously, we shared the same room. I felt bad initially. As for the opportunity, that means more opportunities for me, so I need to take advantage."
In five games played with the Broncos, Murray has totaled 209 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Injury news
There was no injury report Tuesday as it was just a walkthrough practice for the Broncos. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) were not present for the walkthrough. Tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring) did participate and could play Sunday after missing the last two games. Running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) was also added to the injured reserve.
What’s Next
Week 12: Broncos (3-7) at Carolina Panthers (3-8), 11 am Sunday (FOX), Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte