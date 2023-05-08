Former Broncos star safety Billy Thompson retired last year after a long stint in the team’s front office. And now he’s moving to Florida.

Thompson arrived in the Denver area in 1969 as a rookie out of Maryland Eastern Shore and never left. This summer he will relocate to Port St. Lucie, about two hours north of Miami.

“Well, I’m retired and you know they say that old people like warm weather,’’ said Thompson, 76, who played for the Broncos from 1969-81 and retired last year as the team’s director of community outreach. “So I’m moving to where the climate is a lot more conducive to older people. I love Colorado. But I've been here since 1969, and I have been through more snowstorms than you can possibility want to see.”

The Broncos held a retirement party for Thompson last May and noted he had been with the team for 42 years. As a player, he made three Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Ring of Fame in 1987.

After retiring as a player, Thompson had multiple roles related to the Broncos. He also was president of the Broncos’ alumni association and founded the Billy Thompson Foundation, a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing scholarships to underprivileged youth in the Denver area.

“It’s my time now,’’ Thompson said of leaving behind his home in Highlands Ranch. “It’s my time to go and kick back and relax. I bought some property in Port St. Lucie on a golf course and my wife (Cathy) and I are going to relocate.’’

Broncos schedule revealed Thursday

Broncos fans can start making travel arrangements at 6 p.m. Thursday.

That's when the NFL schedule will be released. The announcement will be followed by a 3-hour special on NFL Network.

The Broncos have known since the end of last season all their opponents for 2023, just not dates and times. The Broncos will play AFC West foes Kansas City, Las Vegas and the Las Angeles Chargers home and away. They will play host to Green Bay, Minnesota, New England, the New York Jets, Cleveland and Washington. And they will play at Chicago, Detroit, Buffalo, Miami and Houston.

In addition to playing 17 regular-season games, nine at home and eight on the road, the Broncos will play three preseason games under first-year coach Sean Payton. Dates for the one home and two road preseason games are expected to also be announced soon.

Rookie minicamp

Players are scheduled to report Thursday for a Broncos rookie minicamp that runs Friday through Sunday.

The minicamp is expected to include the five Broncos draft selections in wide receiver Marvin Mims, linebacker Drew Sanders, cornerback Riley Moss, safety JL Skinner and center Alex Forsyth, more than 15 undrafted free agents, more than a dozen rookie tryout players and at least three veteran tryout players. Veterans known to have been invited are edge rusher Trent Harris, quarterback Ben DiNucci and running back Jacques Patrick, who all recently played in the XFL.