ENGLEWOOD • Sitting out is never an option for Russell Wilson.
The Broncos quarterback is no stranger to playing through injuries, missing only three games in his 11-year NFL career. And while he may have shoulder and hamstring problems — two injuries that are significant — he has no intention of missing Sunday's game vs. the Jets.
"I’m hoping so. I’m doing everything I can to be ready to roll. That’s always my mentality," Wilson said. "I’m feeling better. I’m feeling better every day, day by day. Obviously, it happened Monday night, but the good thing is I heal quickly. I don’t know — wolverine blood or whatever. I’m getting better."
Wilson added that if he feels fine, he'll play. If he doesn't, he won't. In the end, Wilson's status for Sunday will likely be his decision. And if his past says anything, he will likely play Sunday.
"With him, he’s a very tough competitor," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "He’s going to do every single thing that he can to possibly be able to get out on that field."
Gordon, Hackett 'hash it out'
Hackett and running back Melvin Gordon had a closed-door conversation after Gordon was benched during Monday's game. Gordon was visibly frustrated on the sidelines and wanted to know his role with the team and if there was a possibility he might be traded or cut.
"We hashed some things out," Gordon said Wednesday in the locker room. "I knew there was going to be a conversation. You never know until something happens, but I knew there was going to be a conversation before anything happened."
It's unclear what Gordon's future in Denver will be, but he will again start this Sunday at running back, according to Hackett.
Gordon doesn't know how long that will last.
"I started last week," Gordon said. "How’d that go for me?"
Dulcich chosen over Okwuegbunam
One surprising development Monday was Hackett's decision to not activate tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Instead, he chose rookie Greg Dulcich, who totaled two receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown in the game.
A former fourth-round pick in 2020, Okwuegbunam has struggled through an underwhelming start to the season, totaling only seven receptions for 50 yards. If his role doesn't increase soon, he could be on the trading block.
"We need everybody on this team. I wish we can have everybody up," Hackett said. "Unfortunately, we don’t get every single person up. Dulcich was looking healthy, and we wanted to give him an opportunity. We had to make a decision on that one, and we went with Dulcich."