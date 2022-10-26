LONDON — The Broncos are looking to change their mojo, after four consecutive losses. How are they going to do that?

By changing their pants, of course.

Denver will debut a new uniform combination in London versus the Jaguars, wearing their classic road white uniforms with their home blue pants. The decision was made by the team's captains.

White top. Blue pants. Debuting in London. 👀 pic.twitter.com/oJCqsdhbJf — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 26, 2022

"We have flexibility in our tops and bottoms. It was something they pointed out that they've not been able to do and wanted the opportunity to do it," Broncos president Damani Leech said. "And we said, look, we're going to London. They drive on the opposite side of the road, we can flip our pants and see how it goes."

New uniforms are always widely debated and some Broncos fans don't like the change, but the players are excited about the new look.

"I know a lot of guys are fans of the blue jerseys we get to wear or the blue jerseys with the white pants," team captain and safety Justin Simmons said. "Just switching it up a little. But I know a lot of guys like the combo... We'll wear them on Sunday and I'm excited. I think it'll be cool."

Chubb rumors

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb has been at the center of a lot of trade rumors, with many believing he's on the block ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Chubb is likely Denver's most valuable trade piece and could draw interest from several teams.

When asked Wednesday to comment on the rumors, Chubb declined. His teammates, though, spoke about the speculation.

"Unfortunately, it's always a part of the business," Simmons said. "I think Chubb has been an outstanding player here. I love playing with Chubb. He's having, in my opinion, his best year with us. I'd love for him to be my teammate forever. He's makes my job so much easier."

Leech on attendance

Due to the Broncos losing four in a row, one would assume the Broncos' new ownership might be worried about attendance. But despite the poor performance on the field, Leech said Wednesday things have gone as planned so far at home games and that financially nothing has changed.

"I think from my perspective we're very well positioned in the number of no shows relative to the rest of the league," Leech said. "So I feel good about that. Nobody wants any no shows, but I think that's also not realistic in terms of what we can expect from fans."

Though, one thing Leech has not liked is the number of fans who have left early the past two home games. Both against the Colts and Jets a good amount of Broncos fans headed for the exits in the fourth quarter — despite the two games being far from over — due to the poor quality of play by the team.

"The visual you don't like to see," Leech said. "You want to feel like the fans are going to stay until the final horn. So it's more emotional than financial."

Injury report

Did not practice: CB Essang Bassey (hamstring), OLB Baron Browning (hip), WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin), T Cam Fleming (quad), DL Mike Purcell (knee), S Caden Sterns (hip)

Limited: ILB Josey Jewell (knee), QB Russell Wilson (hamstring)