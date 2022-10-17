INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Until 5:43 pm local time Monday night, Greg Dulcich was a fun rumor.

Hey, he’s an L.A. guy, and Angelenos are often known as late arrivals. But with his lovely locks flowing in the cool sea breeze, Dulcich’s debut was downright picturesque: two catches, 44 receiving yards, one touchdown. He scored the latter in the first quarter of his first NFL game.

SoFi Stadium is a half-four drive (in no traffic) from Dulcich’s old UCLA’s campus in Westwood.

The Broncos' 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers aside, Dulcich was right at home.

Dulcich’s first catch as a pro came on third down and gave the Broncos a first down. His second catch was a 39-yard bomb from Russell Wilson that resulted in the game’s first touchdown. Dulcich is a native of Glendale, Calif., who starred at nearby UCLA before the Broncos saw a future franchise tight end and drafted him with the No. 80 overall pick. Small sample size, but so far, so good.

Dulcich had missed the first five games with a hamstring injury, but it’s clear he’s going to be a prominent piece in Nathaniel Hackett’s game plan. On the final offensive snap of the first half, with 7 seconds left on the game block, Wilson again targeted Dulcich. Team 3 likes No. 80.

Stadium viewing

The $5 billion SoFi Stadium will host the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 9. It has The Weeknd performing Nov. 27. And “WrestleMania” comes to SoFi in April.

The Broncos can give them all a tour. Monday night’s game was part of three games in less than a year for the Broncos at SoFi Stadium: last season’s finale vs. the Chargers, Monday night vs. the Chargers and a Christmas Day matchup with the Super Bowl-champion Rams.

The locals aren’t exactly leaping at the opportunity to witness the Chargers. At kickoff Monday night, tickets on SeatGeek could be had for $34. Ticketmaster had seats for $36.

The Los Angeles Clippers will open the $1.8 billion Intuit Dome across the street in 2024.

Good day, Sir

Broncos minority owner Sir Lewis Hamilton attended his first Broncos game Monday night.

“Hey, what’s up, Broncos Country. It’s Lewis Hamilton here. Here to support the team. Go Broncos!” Hamilton said on his social media accounts.

Unfortunately, Hamilton is not expected to be with the Broncos in London as his race and training schedule won’t allow it, a source said. The Formula One star received his knighthood from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle in 2021.

Dirty laundry

The Broncos had 10 penalties for 151 yards in regulation time, the most penalty yards for a Broncos team since 1976. That’s the third game (out of six) the Broncos had 100 penalty yards.

"I'm going to have to go back and look at those (on film)," Hackett said after.

Poor Damarri Mathis, a rookie living a rookie’s nightmare. The cornerback was the favorite target of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who drew four pass interference flags on Mathis.