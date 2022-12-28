ENGLEWOOD • Russell Wilson knows he and his teammates are as much to blame as Nathaniel Hackett.
The Broncos quarterback feels somewhat guilty for Hackett being fired on Monday as Denver’s head coach. While Hackett had his issues as a head coach, everyone in the organization shares some blame in what has gone wrong this season, especially Wilson.
"The reality is I wish I could have played better for him, too," Wilson said Wednesday. "I wish I could have played at the standard, the level that I've always played at, know how to play at."
Wilson hasn’t played up to expectations this year, throwing only 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. And some are wondering if he’s the bigger issue than the head coach.
On Wednesday, Wilson acknowledged that, but said he believes he can still turn things around. And the Broncos — and whoever the next head coach is — need him to, or else another coach might lose their job next year.
"I know I can play exceptionally well. I know what I have in me and what I can do," Wilson said. "Tough year in a lot of ways, just physically. I'm used to scoring a lot of touchdowns, winning a lot of games, and that hasn't happened — first time it's been like this.
"My expectations are higher than everybody else's. My mission is still the same — bring Super Bowls to Denver."
Gregory apologizes
Broncos edge rusher Randy Gregory apologized Wednesday for his altercation on Sunday when he punched a Rams player following the game. Gregory was fined $50,000 by the NFL, but is not suspended and hopes to play Sunday against the Chiefs. Though, Gregory is still battling a knee injury.
"Definitely regret it," Gregory said. "I’ve had a lot go on in my journey in this career and definitely not one of my bright spots. It was more of a back and forth throughout the game, and I just took the frustration a little too far. I let my emotions kind of lead me and didn’t think of the ramifications of my actions. I’ve got to be better about that.
"I’ve spent a lot of my career trying to rebuild my image and trust within organizations, the league and the public eye."
Simmons’ wish list
Like most Broncos players Wednesday, safety Justin Simmons took partial blame for Hackett’s firing. Simmons said he wish he could have done more to keep that from happening. Now, Simmons will soon have his fifth head coach in eight years of playing in Denver.
What is he looking for a new head coach? It's simple.
“I don't say this because it's necessarily been lacking, but me personally, I just want to win," Simmons said. "And that's not a shot any other coach that we've had. Like I've said, I always look in the mirror first. When stuff like this happens, like Coach Hackett, I think about what I could've done better to help keep his job stable.
"Whatever it is, whoever it is, I just want to win."
Risner explains incident
Broncos left guard Dalton Risner also took the podium Wednesday after practice and apologized for his actions Sunday, after he pushed backup quarterback Brett Rypien during the game. Risner said it was a miscommunication and that his emotions got the best of him.
"I shouldn’t have done that," Risner said. "There's a lot of frustration, losing 51-14. We're both very competitive guys. We want win. Emotions were running high. I can’t let that frustration get the best of me.
"We just both care a lot about winning."