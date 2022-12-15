ENGLEWOOD — Russell Wilson appears to be trending in the right direction to clear concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.
The Broncos quarterback was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, meaning he's now at Phase 4 of the five-phase concussion protocol. Wilson has to be cleared by a team physician and an independent neurological consultant to play. It was only four days ago that Wilson appeared to be knocked unconscious in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs.
"We're taking it day-by-day and going through the protocol like we should," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "He's limited today, so he'll get a little more today."
If Wilson can't go, Brett Rypien would get the start. Both Wilson and Rypien are taking first-team reps this week, according to Hackett.
"It's a combination," Hackett said. "Again, we're taking it day-by-day and we're making sure he's right and making sure (Rypien) is ready."
Jeudy knows consequences
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy knows he's going to be fined. Jeudy made physical contact with an official Sunday against the Chiefs and is expected to face a large fine for the incident — $37,232 to be exact, according to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement with the players. He could be fined more for taking his helmet off during the play.
Jeudy was frustrated after a play in which he felt he was held and as he returned to the sidelines, he took his helmet off, ran into the official and yelled at the official. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said he addressed the situation with Jeudy during the game.
“I know they’re going to fine me," Jeudy said. "It is what it is. I know the consequences of the situation and I’m going to learn from it."
Broncos support School of Mines
While the Broncos may not make the playoffs this season, they're supporting the one team in the state that is — Colorado School of Mines, which is playing in the Division II National Championship Saturday. The Walton-Penner ownership group donated $100,000 to the school on Thursday to help students travel to the championship game in McKinney, Texas.
"It's absolutely fantastic what our organization has done for the students," Hackett said. "I played Division II football. So I just love that whole playoff, that whole system going to their first national championship, scoring all the points, coach (Brandon) Moore has done a great job and I'm very excited to see them go there. And the students to be able to go and support them."
Injury report
Did not practice: WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring); DE Dre'Mont Jones (hip); WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring)
Limited: QB Russell Wilson (concussion); LB Dakota Allen (hamstring); FB/TE Andrew Beck (hamstring); K Brandon McManus (quad); G Dalton Risner (shoulder); CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/knee)