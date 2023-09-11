After being in for just two plays from scrimmage, the season reportedly is over for Broncos safety Caden Sterns.

NFL Media reported Monday that Sterns suffered a torn patellar tendon in Sunday's opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, ending his season. On the first play of the second quarter, Sterns went down, clutching his left knee.

Sterns threw down his helmet in frustration. He was taken off the field on a cart, and the Broncos quickly ruled him out of what would be a 17-16 loss at Empower Field at Mile High.

Sterns, entering his third season, had been listed on the depth chart as a co-starting safety with veteran Kareem Jackson. Jackson ended up starting the game before Sterns came in late in the first quarter. He was hurt on his second play from scrimmage after also having been in for three plays on special teams.

“That’s tough. … It’s not fun to see that for anybody,’’ linebacker Josey Jewell said Monday. “I’m pretty close to Caden. Got a locker right by him. … I talk to him every single day, joke around. You hate to see anybody get hurt, but especially guys that you’re really close to. … I’m wishing a fast recovery for him.”

On a conference call Monday morning, Broncos coach Sean Payton declined to comment on Sterns' injury. He said at that time Sterns and tight end Greg Dulcich both were getting MRIs.

Dulcich suffered a leg injury late in the second quarter and was ruled out for the second half. The promising tight end grabbed his leg in the hamstring area when he was hurt.

‘Unique’ occurrence

Payton called it ‘unique’ that each team Sunday had just six possessions. Teams usually have between 10 and 12 per game.

“In other words, points become a premium,’’ Payton said.

Payton said he talked to his players about the limited number of possessions each team had. Factors included both teams having long drives and converting third downs while sometimes being helped by penalties. Both teams were called for 10 penalties.

“It did feel pretty weird, but we got to be able to find a way to get off the field on third down and not have those stupid penalties and being able to execute on (defensive) calls,’’ Jewell said of the limited possessions.

Onside kick

The Broncos opened Sunday’s game with an onside kick that was recovered by cornerback Tremon Smith, but he was called for illegally touching the ball just shy of 10 yards.

“I think he probably touched the ball at 10 yards but that’s not our decision,’’ Jewell said.

Regardless, Jewell liked Payton’s decision to open the game that way, saying “it was a great call.” He said the defense needed to stop the Raiders from scoring a touchdown on the ensuing drive after going 44 yards.

“Next time we need to be able to get a three and out or stop them earlier than a touchdown,’’ Jewell said.

Briefly

Broncos rookie inside linebacker Drew Sanders didn’t get a single snap from scrimmage Sunday although he had 12 on special teams. Payton said Jewell and Alex Singleton “played well” at inside linebacker. With there being 59 defensive snaps, Jewell got 56 and Singleton 53. “(Sanders has) the trust of the coaches,’’ Payton said. “Part of it is just finding the packages and the snaps to play.’’ … Despite the loss in his first game as Denver’s coach, Payton said his players displayed “grit” and “toughness” and “battled hard.” … Payton said he was “pleased with the decision-making” by quarterback Russell Wilson, who completed 27 of 34 passes for 177 yards while connecting with 10 receivers. … The Broncos reached an injury settlement Monday with tackle Forrest Merrill and waived him off injured reserve.