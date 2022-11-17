ENGLEWOOD — While the Broncos' season has been a complete disaster in the standings, that hasn't stopped defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from receiving an abundance of praise.

Evero's defense is considered the best in the NFL, ranking first in points per game, first in red zone defense, first in yards per play and first in passing yards per game. Considering this is Evero's first season as a defensive play-caller, and those around the league are impressed.

On Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero listed Evero as one of "young coaches to watch."

"Evero's defense has been a bright spot in a frustrating season for Denver, allowing 19 points or fewer in eight of nine games," Pelissero wrote. "This is still just Evero's first year as an NFL coordinator, but he doesn't get rattled and has shown a knack for adjusting on game day."

But Evero — asked Thursday about becoming a head coach — is focused on the now.

"Yeah, I mean I think that's one of those deals where most coaches that come into the profession aspire to achieve that," Evero said. "It's definitely very flattering and a great honor, but at the end of the day, not worried about that."

Those who have been around Evero say he'd definitely make an outstanding head coach.

"You can just tell he’s so comfortable around us," cornerback Pat Surtain II said. "He had a feel for us early on. Even when he came in here, he made sure he introduced himself to all the defensive players. Just on that database, he’s just an all-around great guy, and obviously, he’s a great coach. When you stack those two traits together, that just builds a great coach. He has all the tendencies in the world, just calling plays, making sure we fly around.

"He just allows us to make plays in his defense. That’s what I enjoy most about playing in his scheme."

Surtain the punt returner?

The Broncos haven't had success on punt returns, leading some to wonder if the Broncos should try someone other than rookie Montrell Washington to return punts. One local media member suggested to special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes that Surtain should take over the job. Stukes shut it down immediately.

"Deion Sanders did it his whole career, correct? Patrick hasn’t done it in his whole career," Stukes said. "And to put him in harm’s way — that would be idiotic by me."

Surtain also laughed at the idea, but said he would do anything to help the team.

"Montrell is great back there," Surtain said. "In regards to me, if coach Stukes feels like he should put me back there, then I'm up for the task."

Wilson's signals

According to a report by Altitude's Tyler Polumbus, quarterback Russell Wilson has been "using audibles from the Seahawks. The guys don’t know the audibles. He’s using codewords that the guys don’t know."

On Thursday, coach Nathaniel Hackett denied that report.

"It’s news to me. He does have freedom at the line when he sees certain things to be able to check to them," Hackett said. "We built this system around him. All the words that he utilizes — some are from the past; some are from the new. They’re all things — he had an amazing audible to Jalen Virgil for a touchdown. I give him so much credit on that one. Nothing that I’ve heard. He’s done everything that we’ve asked, and we just need to do it at a higher level to be able to get some wins."

Injury report

Did not practice: TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), WR KJ Hamler (hamstring), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder)

Limited: OLB Baron Browning (hip), G/C Graham Glasgow (shoulder), OL Tom Compton (back), OL Cam Fleming (quad), S Justin Simmons (knee), DL Eyioma Uwazurike (illness)

