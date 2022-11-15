ENGLEWOOD — The hits keep coming for the Broncos.
When the Raiders arrive at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday, the Broncos will be without right tackle Billy Turner, who sustained a knee injury against the Titans. Turner was put on injured reserve and will miss at least four games.
The Broncos also waived wide receiver and special teams regular Tyrie Cleveland, who played in six games and caught two passes. Jonathan Harris, a defensive end, was elevated from practice squad to the active roster.
Tom Compton, an offensive lineman, was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list. Compton is an NFL veteran with 123 regular-season appearances.
The Broncos (3-6) host the Raiders (2-7) at 2:05 pm Sunday (FOX).
—Paul Klee