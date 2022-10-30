WEMBLEY — Here, the early bird gets the pint.
The pints poured at Wembley Stadium for a record crowd could fill the River Thames.
The Broncos beat the Jaguars 21-17, and the crowd of 86,215 represented the largest ever to witness an NFL game in the United Kingdom. The NFL has played here since 2007.
The mostly British crowd was engaged from kickoff to final horn, serenading the Broncos and Jags with a rendition of “Sweet Caroline” that would make Fenway Park ashamed of itself.
If John Stewardson and his son weren’t the first fans inside the 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium bright and early, they were among the first dozen. There’s a good reason for that: the Colorado-born Munich resident had waited years for an opportunity to see the beloved in person.
“We’ve been Broncos fans since 1970,” said Stewardson, who grew up in Littleton and has lived in Germany for the past 30 years.
Munich’s hosting its first NFL game Nov. 13, Bucs-Seahawks. Stewardson said “no doubt” Europe would support multiple NFL teams. He has “NFL Game Pass” to watch Broncos games and remains a “diehard optimist” Russell Wilson will be the quarterback the team had hoped.
“Give ’em a little time,” Stewardson said.
The Stewardsons’ flight from Munich to London, 1.5 hours, was shorter than a flight from Denver to Los Angeles — yet another reason NFL-in-Europe tickets would be a hot commodity.
NFL teams are obligated to play an international game once every eight years. More, please.
Hamler's big day
Wide receiver KJ Hamler was clutch for the Broncos Sunday. Hamler came up with a 47-yard reception to spark the game-winning drive and had a nine-yard run to set up the game-winning touchdown.
It was a key moment for Hamler, who has had a tough season. Hamler is returning from an ACL injury and he been less involved in the offense, which has sparked some frustration -- most notably after a loss to the Colts in which he threw is helmet.
"Personally, me, I've been through a lot this whole offseason. I've been working too hard. It was just frustration at the time. I shouldn't have done it on national TV. I've worked too hard to let this stuff slip away. Just had to go out there and get a win."
Chubb talks trade deadline
Denver's win Sunday could be overshadowed in the following days with the NFL trade deadline taking place Nov. 1. And one player's future in Denver that appears to be in question is outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.
Chubb has totaled 5.5 sacks this season and is on pace to have one of the best seasons of his career. Though, the former 2018 first-round pick could be on his way out in Denver as many teams have inquired about the pass rusher and his contract being up at the end of the year.
"Whatever happens happens," Chubb told The Gazette postgame. "Luckily, we've got a bye week so I can focus on other stuff. But the main thing, I'm just focused on seeing my family and continuing to be the guy I am. All that stuff will handle itself and I'm just here."
Simmons saves his backside
Broncos safety Justin Simmons had a forgettable first half — right up until he saved the game.
On the same Jaguars drive that saw Simmons commit a pair of awful penalties, he intercepted Trevor Lawrence on the Broncos’ 1-yard-line. A touchdown would’ve given the Jags a 14-0 lead.
“We gave them some of the yards there,” Simmons said. “I saw him rolling out and was just hoping there's a chance I can maybe bat the ball. Really, when plays like that happen, it's just a nod to the whole defense... There was an opportunity to make a play on the ball.”
The Broncos defense was good, not great. The Jags had 24 first downs and averaged over 6 yards per carry. Between snaps, Simmons spent much of the first half yapping at the officials.
While Denver’s defense has been the team’s highlight, much of the damage was done against the likes of Matt Ryan, Davis Mills and Zach Wilson. The season’s second half is loaded with quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes (twice).
Options!
Here’s an abbreviated list of the NFL jerseys spotted inside Wembley Stadium: Brady (Bucs), Garoppolo (Niners), Murray (Cardinals), Wilson (Jets), Miller (Bills), Stafford (Lions), Carson Palmer (Bengals), Hill (Chiefs), McMahon (Bears), Barkley (Giants), Prescott (Cowboys), etc.
And so many Elways and Mannings (Broncos).
It’s brilliant, as the locals say. Support 4-5 different teams and your Super Bowl odds go up.