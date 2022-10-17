INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Another week, another faceplant for the Broncos.

And, once again, it came in prime time.

The Broncos found another embarrassing way to lose a winnable game, falling to the Chargers 19-16 in overtime on Monday Night Football. The loss came after rookie returner Montrell Washington muffed a punt in overtime, setting up a game-winning field goal for the Chargers.

While that was the dagger, the Broncos offense squandered multiple chances to win the game. After a stinker last week against the Colts, Denver was again abysmal offensively, totaling only 72 yards in the second half and overtime. Quarterback Russell Wilson was 3 of 11 for only 15 yards in the second half and overtime. And after the Chargers tied the game with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Broncos had three opportunities to win the game, failing on all three.

Opportunity 1: four plays, 9 yards, punt.

Opportunity 2: three plays, 9 yards, punt.

Opportunity 3: three plays, 3 yards, punt.

For the Broncos, it was a new low for an offense that many didn't think could go any lower.

"Very disappointing," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "We have to have a lot more urgency across the board. Starts with me as a coach going to all the other coaches and then to the players. Players need to be more urgent. We had some opportunities there. We've got to execute at a higher level."

The Broncos jumped ahead 10-0 on the Chargers after a Brandon McManus field goal and a 39-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Greg Dulcich. Wilson had his best quarter as a Bronco, going 10 of 10 for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Then everything fell apart.

The Chargers responded to tie the game at 10 before a Denver field goal to end the first half up 13-10. The two sides traded field goals in the second half to send the game to overtime. Still, the Broncos had a key opportunity to gain control of the game in the fourth quarter, after outside linebacker Baron Browning intercepted Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert at the Chargers' 30-yard-line. But Denver went three-and-out, forcing another field goal try. Both teams failed to put together game-winning drives in the final four minutes.

And it was a struggle in overtime for both offenses, until Washington made the game's biggest mistake, running into his teammate, safety P.J. Locke, which forced the muffed punt.

"It was a short punt," Hackett said. "Unfortunately, he ran into P.J."

But the game was lost before that, with the offense stalling at the most inopportune times. And it was another stellar performance by the defense gone to waste. The Broncos held the Chargers to only 297 yards of offense, with Herbert’s 57 pass attempts being the most in a winning effort without a passing touchdown in NFL history.

Now six games into the season, the Broncos are on the verge of falling apart in a year that had the highest of expectations. And Denver doesn't have any answers on how to fix that.

"I don't know," Broncos safety and team captain Justin Simmons said. "It starts with leadership from a defensive standpoint, offensive standpoint, special teams. Something obviously isn't going right. And we need to find a way to fix it.

"Everyone knows the definition of insanity. We can't keep doing the same things week-in and week-out and think things are going to change."

Looking ahead, things must change soon if the Broncos want to make the playoffs, sitting at 2-4 and 0-2 in the AFC West. Their next opportunity to fix things will be Sunday in Denver against the 4-2 Jets, followed by a trip to London to face the 2-4 Jaguars. Monday's loss also makes the Broncos 1-11 in their last 12 division games.

"I think the only thing that matters is us winning. I'm not going to sugarcoat it," Wilson said. "I've been through tough times before. I know that we can come out the other side. We have too many good football players.

"There's no excuse for it. We have to find a way."

And if anyone needed anymore confirmation on how low morale is inside Denver's locker room, Wilson didn't finish his Monday night press conference with his trademark line — "Broncos Country, Let's ride." It's the first time since being traded to Denver in March that Wilson didn't end a media session with the four-word phrase.

His silence on that note was the sound of the Broncos officially hitting rock bottom.