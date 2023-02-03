It's official.

Sean Payton is the next coach of the Broncos, the franchise announced Friday afternoon. It was reported Tuesday that the two sides had agreed in principle to a deal, but now the five-year contract has been signed.

Led by owner and CEO Greg Penner, the Broncos conducted a 37-day search for a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26. And Payton was always considered one of the top candidates due to his prior experience, coaching the Saints for 15 seasons.

"Sean Payton is an outstanding leader and Super Bowl campion with a brilliant offensive mind," Penner said in a statement. "Sean knows how to build a championship culture with high expectations. He coaches with intensity and attention-to-detail while setting and maintaining high standards. Sean pours his heart and soul into winning with preparation, creativity and a genuine love of the game.

"It is rare in any sport to hire a head coach with Sean’s credentials and we appreciate the first-class manner in which the Saints approached this process."

The Broncos did have to compensate the Saints for Payton, who was still under contract. Denver sent New Orleans its 2023 first-round pick (29th overall) and its 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round pick.

Penner and the Broncos believe Payton is worth it, and hope he will be the coach to get them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.

"Our goal was to identify a strong leader for the Denver Broncos who is focused on winning," Penner said, "and we found him in Coach Payton."