ENGLEWOOD — Need a silver lining from an injury-laden Broncos training camp?

Starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey is healthy after a quick recovery from a knee sprain suffered earlier this month. He missed about two weeks of practice and did not play in preseason games. But he returned in time for valuable joint team practices with the Los Angeles Rams.

McGlinchey — with a new five-year, $87.5-million contract playing for the Broncos — will be ready Sept. 10 when the Las Vegas Raiders visit Empower Field for the season opener.

“Obviously, it was a little bit of a hiccup early in camp when I had that happen to my knee. But it was great to get back,” McGlinchey said. “Our training staff and our rehabilitation staff did an unbelievable job with the program, and I was able to get back a little bit quicker than expected.”

McGlinchey, entering his sixth NFL season, lauded the progress of Denver’s offensive line in training camp with the desire to make “consistency” the unit’s identity in 2023.

“Having an offensive line that sets the tone for this organization and for this football team is certainly something that we’re working for and certainly something that we want,” McGlinchey said. “I think we’re taking the right steps to get there. Playing offensive line, there’s a little bit of a badge of honor in that regard. We’re not exactly the most popular guys out on the field, but we certainly feel like we’re some of the most important.”

Secondary depth

An injury bug hit the Broncos secondary with safety P.J. Locke, cornerback Riley Moss and K'Waun Williams all dealing with health issues.

But veteran safety Kareem Jackson stressed confidence in the team’s depth.

“We held up pretty well. I think we got a group of guys that can go play,” Jackson said. “I think we’re pretty deep at all the spots in the secondary. Even with having the injuries, guys stepped in and I think they played well. Everybody got comfortable and got acclimated to the system.”

Selecting captains

The Broncos are nearing the selection of team captains for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

“Monday night, we’ll have a captains’ dinner, and we’ll announce who the captains are,” Payton said. “We won’t usually have the rookies vote; we’ll have the veterans (do it) The players will vote on offense, defense, and special teams, and we’ll kind of go from there. Typically, each week, we might have a guest captain — number six — that moves around.”