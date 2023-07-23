Fans won't see at least four Broncos players on the practice field Friday when training camp gets underway in earnest.

The Broncos on Sunday placed outside linebacker Barron Browning and wide receiver Kendall Hinton on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and wide receiver KJ Hamler and nose tackle Mike Purcell on the non-football injury (NFI) list. The moves come before veterans report Tuesday at the Centura Health Training Center.

Rookies reported last Wednesday. A full squad is expected to do conditioning work Wednesday and Thursday before Friday's first practice in front of 3,000 fans.

Browning underwent surgery during the spring to repair a partially torn meniscus, and coach Sean Payton has said Browning is expected to be on the PUP list when the regular season begins. That would mean Browning must sit out six games, and likely would mean that Frank Clark, signed in June, would take his place in the starting lineup.

Hamler suffered a torn pectoral muscle while working out last winter and missed all of spring drills. Purcell (undisclosed injury) sat out spring drills and Hinton (arthroscopic knee surgery) minicamp. Sources said that Hinton had a cartilage clean-up in his knee after organized team activities and the thinking is he could be ready for the second or third preseason game. The thinking now is he will be ready for the start of regular season.

While Browning is not expected to be ready for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, it remains unclear what the status of Hamler and Purcell will be then.

Not getting an injury designation for the start of training camp was running back Javonte Williams, who suffered a serious knee injury last October. Payton has said since May he expects Williams, who was limited in the spring, to be ready for training camp.