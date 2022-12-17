ENGLEWOOD — Dre'Mont Jones' season is over.
The Broncos defensive end has been placed on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a hip injury last week against the Chiefs. Jones did not practice this week. Instead, he saw multiple hip specialists in hopes of returning to the field this season.
But Jones might have played his last snap for the Broncos, as he's a free agent this offseason. This season, Jones finished with 47 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, which is tied for a career high. In his four seasons in Denver, he's totaled 133 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 22 sacks.