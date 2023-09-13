ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos on Wednesday placed safety Caden Sterns on injured reserve and promoted wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to take his place on the active roster.

Sterns injured his left knee in Sunday's 17-16 loss to Las Vegas in the opener and is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon.

Humphrey was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the game against the Raiders and caught two passes for 11 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown. He becomes the fifth Denver receiver on the 53-man roster.

The Broncos on Wednesday also signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to take Humphrey's place on the practice squad. Bandy was on Denver's initial practice squad on Aug. 30 before being released from it two days later.