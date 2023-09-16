Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich will miss at least the next four games due to his right hamstring injury.

The Broncos on Saturday placed Dulcich on injured reserve after he was hurt in last Sunday's 17-16 loss to Las Vegas at Empower Field at Mile High. NFL rules stipulate he must sit out at least four games, meaning the soonest he could return would be Oct. 12 at Kansas City.

Denver on Saturday also elevated running back Dwayne Washington from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against Washington at Empower Field.

Dulcich missed seven games as a rookie last season due to right hamstring issues and caught 33 passes for 411 yards in the 10 games he did play. After having two catches for 22 yards against the Raiders. Dulcich was hurt late in the first half and sat out the second half.

Remaining on the Broncos' active roster at tight end are starter Adam Trautman, blocking specialist Chris Manhertz and undrafted rookie Nate Adkins, who will be active against the Commanders after being inactive against Las Vegas. They also have Lucas Krull on the practice squad.

Washington, in his eighth season, is in line to make his season debut. He played the previous five seasons for New Orleans, the first four when current Broncos coach Sean Payton headed the Saints.