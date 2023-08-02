ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos on Wednesday placed wide receiver Tim Patrick on injured reserve, officially ending his season, and signed veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau to take his place on the roster.

Patrick suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in Monday's practice at training camp at Centura Health Training Center. He was deemed out for the season when an MRI later in the day confirmed the injury. Patrick missed all of last season with a torn ACL injury suffered Aug. 2, 2022, in training camp.

The Broncos agreed to terms Tuesday with Moreau on a one-year contract and he practiced with the team Wednesday. Moreau, 29, is entering his seventh NFL season and has played in 90 games, including 45 starts, with Washington, Atlanta and the New York Giants. He played 14 games last season with the Giants, starting 11.