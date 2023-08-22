ENGLEWOOD — The knee injury that Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil suffered on Saturday will result in his season being over.

The Broncos on Tuesday placed Virgil on season-ending injured reserve. To take his place on the 90-man roster, they signed wide receiver Josh Hammond, who earlier this year played for the DC Defenders in the XFL.

Virgil was injured on a 50-yard catch from Jarrett Stidham late in the first half of Saturday's 21-20 preseason loss at San Francisco. A source told The Denver Gazette on Sunday Virgil suffered a torn meniscus. A source said Tuesday that Virgil, who caught two passes for 75 yards last season as a rookie, is expected to have surgery.

Hammond was undrafted out of Florida in 2020 and signed by Jacksonville before getting into two games with the Jaguars in 2021 without having a catch. With the Defenders, he caught 34 passes for 331 yards with one touchdown.

Hammond provides depth to a wide receiver group that has been hampered by injuries. The Broncos also have lost starter Tim Patrick for the season with a torn Achilles and they waived KJ Hamler after he was diagnosed with a mild heart ailment, although he could return to the team early in the season. Also, Brandon Johnson recently has been sidelined by an ankle injury.