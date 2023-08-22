Vikings Broncos Football

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil (17) against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

ENGLEWOOD — The knee injury that Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil suffered on Saturday will result in his season being over.

The Broncos on Tuesday placed Virgil on season-ending injured reserve. To take his place on the 90-man roster, they signed wide receiver Josh Hammond, who earlier this year played for the DC Defenders in the XFL.

Virgil was injured on a 50-yard catch from Jarrett Stidham late in the first half of Saturday's 21-20 preseason loss at San Francisco. A source told The Denver Gazette on Sunday Virgil suffered a torn meniscus. A source said Tuesday that Virgil, who caught two passes for 75 yards last season as a rookie, is expected to have surgery.

Hammond was undrafted out of Florida in 2020 and signed by Jacksonville before getting into two games with the Jaguars in 2021 without having a catch. With the Defenders, he caught 34 passes for 331 yards with one touchdown.

Hammond provides depth to a wide receiver group that has been hampered by injuries. The Broncos also have lost starter Tim Patrick for the season with a torn Achilles and they waived KJ Hamler after he was diagnosed with a mild heart ailment, although he could return to the team early in the season. Also, Brandon Johnson recently has been sidelined by an ankle injury.