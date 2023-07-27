Sean Payton is talking playoffs and his players love it.

The Broncos’ first-year coach told USA Today he’s “going to be pissed off if this is not a playoff team.” Running back Javonte Williams is all in.

“That just lets you know how much he believes in this team,’’ Williams said Thursday after the second full-squad practice in training camp. "And that's big for him to say with the season we had last year. He could have come in with any kind of mindset but for him to believe in us like that, it shows the talent we got here.”

The Broncos went 5-12 in 2022, their sixth straight losing season. They haven't made the playoffs for seven straight years since winning Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.

When defensive tackle D.J. Jones was asked to access his 2022 campaign, he grumbled, “We didn’t make the playoffs so that’s how I judge my season.”

With that in mind, Jones was asked about Payton's postseason expectations.

“What we’re doing is working every day, stacking bricks, chopping wood, whatever you want to say,’’ Jones said. “I’ll let the chips fall where they may. I think the work is going to speak for itself.”

DIGGING THE 'D' LINE

Despite the Broncos losing depth with the suspension of Eyioma Uwazurike, Jones likes how their defensive line is shaping up.

“I think it’s a nice core group,’’ he said. “Those three (up front) will play very well together.”

In line to start for Denver are Jones at nose tackle and at defensive end Zach Allen and most likely Matt Henningsen.

Uwazurike, who was in line to perhaps push Henningsen to start and at least be a rotation player, was suspended for at least the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in 2022.

“We all make mistakes and so we would love to have him out there, but we got to keep moving,’’ said Jones, who said he hasn’t talked to Uwazurike since the suspension.

The Broncos also opened training camp without key nose tackle Mike Purcell. He's on the non-football injury list, and Payton has declined to reveal his injury or say how long he will be out.

“Mike is a dominant nose,’’ Jones said. “Immovable. And he’ll allow myself to play '3' (technique), Zach to play '4' and other guys to roll in. I can’t wait to get him back.”

Jones, who missed the final two games last season, said he had a procedure clean up his knee. He has been full go so far in training camp.

‘RELENTLESS’ DEFENSE?

When Jones was asked overall what type of defense he wants for the Broncos, he said, “relentless.”

Safety Justin Simmons also has high hopes for the defense.

“We want to be the best versions of ourselves that will help us be the best defense,’’ Simmons said when asked about the secondary. “That’s the complete answer. Obviously, we have goals of being No. 1, but that goes beyond just the secondary. We got to work with the front, we got to work with the linebackers.

“It’s really going to take all 11 guys. … We got so many great players (in the secondary) but we got great players at the linebacker level, the D-line level, the outside linebacker level.”

Denver was No. 7 in the NFL last season in total defense after having been No. 8 in 2021. General manager George Paton said in April that the Broncos “were good on defense last year” and “have a foundation.”