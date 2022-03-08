Dreams have come true in Broncos Country.
Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade Tuesday in a huge move that solidifies the quarterback position in the Mile High City, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9NEWS.
Sources confirmed to 9NEWS that Wilson has been dealt to the Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, the Broncos' first-round draft picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts, Denver's second-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, and a fifth-round draft pick, 9NEWS reported.
Here's what Broncos players, alumni, the media and fans are saying about one of the biggest days in the history of the franchise:
Oh we lit 🔥— Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 8, 2022
😢— Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) March 8, 2022
W— Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) March 8, 2022
.@DangeRussWilson 👀 This 2014! The plan unfolded 🙏🏽🤝 pic.twitter.com/SU88gM89OK— Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) March 8, 2022
Let me see you 1,2 Step into the @Broncos @DangeRussWilson!!!— Alfred Williams (@BigAlRadio) March 8, 2022
Let’s gooooo Broncos Country!!!!
It’s up!!! @Broncos are officially in the mix!!! @johnelway is the GOAT!!!— AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) March 8, 2022
Denver just stole Russell Wilson from Seattle. Congrats, Broncos. Condolences, Seahawks.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 8, 2022
The Broncos have acquired Russell Wilson, are you kidding me? Is this real life? It actually happened?!— Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) March 8, 2022
George Paton for president! pic.twitter.com/XgOp0ow9yw
AFC WEST just got REAL! I remember calling this pre-season @Broncos game @DangeRussWilson rookie season on @KOAColorado with Dave Logan and thinking this guy’s going to be a star. Now he’s wearing Orange and Blue! Go Broncos! #MileHighSalute pic.twitter.com/06hoeEMdTh— Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) March 8, 2022
Adam Schefter says this is “the biggest trade in NFL history.” Think of that. Denver is big time as of this trade. Wow to George Paton!!!!— Jim Saccomano (@broncos_sacco) March 8, 2022