FILE -Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle. The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul of draft picks and players, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can't become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.