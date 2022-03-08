Seahawks Broncos Wilson Trade Football

FILE -Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle. The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul of draft picks and players, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can't become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.

Dreams have come true in Broncos Country.

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade Tuesday in a huge move that solidifies the quarterback position in the Mile High City, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9NEWS.

Sources confirmed to 9NEWS that Wilson has been dealt to the Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, the Broncos' first-round draft picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts, Denver's second-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, and a fifth-round draft pick, 9NEWS reported.

Here's what Broncos players, alumni, the media and fans are saying about one of the biggest days in the history of the franchise: