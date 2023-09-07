Chargers Broncos Football

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scrambles against the Denver Broncos last month in Denver.

 The Associated Press

2023 NFL and Broncos predictions

Paul Klee, sports editor

Broncos record: 6-11 (miss playoffs)

AFC West order of finish: 1. Chargers 2. Chiefs 3. Broncos 4. Raiders

Broncos MVP: RB Javonte Williams

Broncos surprise: LB Drew Sanders

NFL MVP: QB Justin Herbert, Chargers

NFL Coach of the Year: Matt Eberflus, Bears

NFL Comeback Player of the Year: QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: DL Jalen Carter, Eagles

Super Bowl LVIII: Eagles vs. Bengals (Eagles)

***

Chris Tomasson, Broncos beat writer 

Broncos record: 9-8 (miss playoffs) 

AFC West order of finish: 1. Chiefs 2. Chargers 3. Broncos 4. Raiders 

Broncos MVP: CB Pat Surtain II 

Broncos surprise: WR Marvin Mims Jr. 

NFL MVP: QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles 

NFL Coach of the Year: Frank Reich, Panthers 

NFL Comeback Player of the Year: S Damar Hamlin, Bills 

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: QB Bryce Young, Panthers 

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: DE Tyree Wilson, Raiders 

Super Bowl LVIII: Eagles vs. Bills (Eagles) 

***

Vinny Benedetto, Nuggets beat writer

Broncos record: 7-10 (miss playoffs)

AFC West order of finish: 1. Chiefs, 2. Chargers, 3. Broncos, 4. Raiders

Broncos MVP: CB Patrick Surtain II

Broncos surprise: TE Greg Dulcich

NFL MVP: QB Josh Allen, Bills

NFL Coach of the Year: Mike McDaniel, Dolphins

NFL Comeback Player of the Year: WR O’Dell Beckham Jr., Ravens

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: QB Anthony Richardson, Colts

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: DE Nolan Smith, Eagles

Super Bowl LVIII: Bills vs. Cowboys (Bills)

***

Chris Schmaedeke, digital sports editor

Broncos record: 9-8 (miss playoffs)

AFC West order of finish: 1. Chiefs 2. Chargers 3. Broncos 4. Raiders

Broncos MVP: S Justin Simmons

Broncos surprise: LB Jonathon Cooper

NFL MVP: QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles

NFL Coach of the Year: Zac Taylor, Bengals

NFL Comeback Player of the Year: RB Breece Hall, Jets 

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: RB Bijan Robinson, Falcons

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: LB Will Anderson, Texans

Super Bowl LVIII: Bengals vs. Eagles (Bengals)

*** 

Tyler King, college sports reporter

Broncos record: 7-10 (miss playoffs)

AFC West order of finish: 1. Chiefs 2. Chargers 3. Broncos 4. Raiders

Broncos MVP: CB Patrick Surtain II

Broncos surprise: WR Marvin Mims Jr.

NFL MVP: QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles

NFL Coach of the Year: Nick Sirianni, Eagles

NFL Comeback Player of the Year: S Damar Hamlin, Bills

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: LB Will Anderson, Texans

Super Bowl LVIII: Eagles vs. Chiefs (Eagles)

***

Kyle Fredrickson, Avalanche beat writer

Broncos record: 5-12 (miss playoffs)

AFC West order of finish: 1. Chiefs 2. Chargers 3. Raiders 4. Broncos

Broncos MVP: RB Javonte Williams

Broncos surprise: LB Drew Sanders

NFL MVP: QB Aaron Rodgers, Jets

NFL Coach of the Year: Robert Saleh, Jets

NFL Comeback Player of the Year: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: RB Bijan Robinson, Falcons

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: CB Joey Porter Jr., Steelers

Super Bowl LVIII: Bills vs. 49ers (Bills)

