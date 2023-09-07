2023 NFL and Broncos predictions
Paul Klee, sports editor
Broncos record: 6-11 (miss playoffs)
AFC West order of finish: 1. Chargers 2. Chiefs 3. Broncos 4. Raiders
Broncos MVP: RB Javonte Williams
Broncos surprise: LB Drew Sanders
NFL MVP: QB Justin Herbert, Chargers
NFL Coach of the Year: Matt Eberflus, Bears
NFL Comeback Player of the Year: QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: DL Jalen Carter, Eagles
Super Bowl LVIII: Eagles vs. Bengals (Eagles)
***
Chris Tomasson, Broncos beat writer
Broncos record: 9-8 (miss playoffs)
AFC West order of finish: 1. Chiefs 2. Chargers 3. Broncos 4. Raiders
Broncos MVP: CB Pat Surtain II
Broncos surprise: WR Marvin Mims Jr.
NFL MVP: QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles
NFL Coach of the Year: Frank Reich, Panthers
NFL Comeback Player of the Year: S Damar Hamlin, Bills
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: QB Bryce Young, Panthers
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: DE Tyree Wilson, Raiders
Super Bowl LVIII: Eagles vs. Bills (Eagles)
***
Vinny Benedetto, Nuggets beat writer
Broncos record: 7-10 (miss playoffs)
AFC West order of finish: 1. Chiefs, 2. Chargers, 3. Broncos, 4. Raiders
Broncos MVP: CB Patrick Surtain II
Broncos surprise: TE Greg Dulcich
NFL MVP: QB Josh Allen, Bills
NFL Coach of the Year: Mike McDaniel, Dolphins
NFL Comeback Player of the Year: WR O’Dell Beckham Jr., Ravens
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: QB Anthony Richardson, Colts
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: DE Nolan Smith, Eagles
Super Bowl LVIII: Bills vs. Cowboys (Bills)
***
Chris Schmaedeke, digital sports editor
Broncos record: 9-8 (miss playoffs)
AFC West order of finish: 1. Chiefs 2. Chargers 3. Broncos 4. Raiders
Broncos MVP: S Justin Simmons
Broncos surprise: LB Jonathon Cooper
NFL MVP: QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles
NFL Coach of the Year: Zac Taylor, Bengals
NFL Comeback Player of the Year: RB Breece Hall, Jets
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: RB Bijan Robinson, Falcons
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: LB Will Anderson, Texans
Super Bowl LVIII: Bengals vs. Eagles (Bengals)
***
Tyler King, college sports reporter
Broncos record: 7-10 (miss playoffs)
AFC West order of finish: 1. Chiefs 2. Chargers 3. Broncos 4. Raiders
Broncos MVP: CB Patrick Surtain II
Broncos surprise: WR Marvin Mims Jr.
NFL MVP: QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles
NFL Coach of the Year: Nick Sirianni, Eagles
NFL Comeback Player of the Year: S Damar Hamlin, Bills
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: LB Will Anderson, Texans
Super Bowl LVIII: Eagles vs. Chiefs (Eagles)
***
Kyle Fredrickson, Avalanche beat writer
Broncos record: 5-12 (miss playoffs)
AFC West order of finish: 1. Chiefs 2. Chargers 3. Raiders 4. Broncos
Broncos MVP: RB Javonte Williams
Broncos surprise: LB Drew Sanders
NFL MVP: QB Aaron Rodgers, Jets
NFL Coach of the Year: Robert Saleh, Jets
NFL Comeback Player of the Year: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: RB Bijan Robinson, Falcons
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: CB Joey Porter Jr., Steelers
Super Bowl LVIII: Bills vs. 49ers (Bills)