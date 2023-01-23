Few know the Broncos' next move in their search for a coach.
Led by owner and CEO Greg Penner, the Broncos have completed eight interviews for their vacancy and are set to have a second round of interviews this week and possibly next week. Unlike last year when the Broncos announced their finalists, the new ownership group isn't revealing many details about the search.
Many believe former Saints head coach Sean Payton is the frontrunner for the job, with him reportedly flying to Denver Wednesday night for a second interview Thursday morning. Payton interviewed with the Panthers Monday and is scheduled to interview with the Cardinals Thursday, which would be a time conflict with the Broncos.
According to sources, while the Broncos like Payton and consider him a top candidate, they have yet to zero-in on one candidate. They also intend to interview several candidates a second time — not just Payton. It's unclear who those second-round candidates might be. Payton also holds all the power and could opt to go elsewhere, or the Broncos could decide Payton isn't worth the draft capital or financial burden.
Last year, the Broncos had three finalists — Nathaniel Hackett, Kevin O'Connell and Dan Quinn — but interviewed only Hackett a second time. That was largely because the Broncos feared the Jaguars, who also scheduled a second interview with Hackett, might steal their coach before they could hire him. This search committee — comprised of Penner, general manager George Paton and minority owner Condoleezza Rice — doesn't appear to be operating that way.
Instead, they're operating quietly and patiently, knowing they have to get this right. That's why it wouldn't be a surprise if Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Stanford head coach David Shaw and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and possibly others, all get second interviews over the next week. Ryans would not be able to interview until after the NFC championship game Sunday.
While some may see Payton's second interview Thursday and think that could be the final step in this search — and still could be — the Broncos are taking their time with this decision.