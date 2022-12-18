DENVER — Stadium renovations have been atop of the Broncos' new owners to-do list since they bought the team in August.
The Walton-Penner ownership group wanted to make an immediate impact on the fanbase, and what better than $100 million upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High? And leading the way on the efforts was CEO Greg Penner and team president Damani Leech.
“It started right after I was hired. That was one of the first things that I did," Leech told local media Sunday. "Greg brought us together, myself, (stadium general manager) Jay Roberts here, who runs the stadium as well and a small group of us. We really started meeting on a bi-weekly basis. So every two weeks we were having meetings on this project over the course of the last three months."
The new renovations, which will be completed before the 2023 season, will include a new video board, larger concessions, a new fan shop, among other amenities.
But what fans want to know, is what this might mean for the potential of a new stadium. When the Walton-Penner group bought the Broncos, many expected a new stadium might be in the works. The Bills and Titans are working on building new stadiums and Los Angeles and Las Vegas both built new stadiums in the past two years.
For now, though, that's not something the new ownership group is addressing. And the team's lease with Empower Field isn't up until 2030.
"We’re really viewing the long-term stadium future, and this is two separate projects," Leech said. "So again, the ownership to their credit, was really committed to making an immediate impact on the fans as they come in here. This is about what we can do right away, right away is next season, but what we can do right away to enhance the experience for the fans."
If the Broncos build a new stadium, whenever that might be, the location would be the biggest question mark. Building one downtown where Empower Field is currently, would be difficult. Fans have made it known they want the stadium to remain downtown if possible, which is maybe why the Broncos decided renovations are the best option for now as they work on a future solution.
"As I said, what we were focused on here was how do we enhance the fan experience in this stadium," Leech said. "When you’re talking about location of the stadium in the future, that’s a separate project. I think the owners have been clear about it. They want to be very deliberate about it. They want to cast a wide net in terms of their understanding of all the implications of the stadium situation but that’s also just a separate project."