ENGLEWOOD — Broncos punter Corliss Waitman was named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week Wednesday, thanks to his efforts Sunday against the 49ers.
Waitman was sensational against San Francisco, punting a franchise-record 10 times with six of those landing inside the 20-yard-line and two inside the five.
"It’s awesome," Waitman said Wednesday. "It’s my first real-deal award. It’s definitely surreal. My teammates helped me, of course — keeping those (balls) outside the endzone. It feels good."
Waitman was signed from the Steelers this past offseason to compete with veteran Sam Martin, whom Waitman beat out in training camp and the preseason. Few expected Waitman to not only win the job, but to be as good as he's been through three games.
"It’s still surreal," Waitman said. "I walk into the stadium every day and I’m like, ‘This can’t be my life.’ I’m very grateful for this. It’s surreal to me every single day."