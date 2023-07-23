Fans won't see at least four Broncos players on the practice field Friday when training camp gets underway in earnest but are in in line to see running back Javonte Williams.

The Broncos on Sunday placed outside linebacker Baron Browning and wide receiver Kendall Hinton on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and wide receiver KJ Hamler and nose tackle Mike Purcell on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Not getting an injury designation for the start of camp was running back Javonte Williams, who suffered a serious knee injury last October. Denver coach Sean Payton has said since May he expects Williams, who was limited in the spring, to be ready for camp.

The moves on the four injured players came two days before veterans report Tuesday at the Centura Health Training Center. Rookies reported last Wednesday. A full squad is expected to do conditioning work Wednesday and Thursday before Friday's first practice in front of 3,000 fans.

Browning underwent surgery during the spring to repair a partially torn meniscus, and Payton has said Browning is expected to be on the PUP list when the regular season begins. That would mean Browning must sit out six games, and likely would mean that Frank Clark, signed in June, would take his place in the starting lineup.

Hamler suffered a torn pectoral muscle while working out last winter and missed all of spring drills. Purcell (undisclosed injury) sat out spring drills and Hinton (arthroscopic knee surgery) missed the mandatory minicamp. Sources said that Hinton had a cartilage clean-up in his knee after organized team activities and the thinking is he could be ready for the second or third preseason game. The thinking now is he will be ready for the start of regular season on Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Browning is not expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, it remains unclear what the status of Hamler and Purcell will be then.