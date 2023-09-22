ENGLEWOOD • When Broncos players showed up Monday at the Centura Health Training Center, they were briefed on hydration techniques.

The Broncos will play Sunday at Miami, with the temperature projected to be 86 degrees with 74% humidity. And the Dolphins make sure at Hard Rock Stadium that the bench for visitors is on the sunny side of the field.

“We know the importance of how hot it will be, so we definitely have been on it since Monday,’’ Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said of hydration recommendations.

Turner-Yell could start at free safety Sunday in place of star Justin Simmons, out with a hip injury. Turner-Yell left last Sunday’s 35-33 loss to Washington at Empower Field at Mile High in the fourth quarter due to cramping issues, so he’s paying extra attention to being hydrated.

“Trust me,’’ Turner-Yell said after Friday’s practice. “I’ve been hydrating since Monday, so I’m ready for it. Just doing regular stuff like a lot of electrolytes. Just didn’t want to wait until the last minute to kind of catch up with the heat and the humidity out there.”

Turner-Yell said it has been recommended to have eight bottles of liquid a day this week. He’s been dividing his bottles equally between water and a sports drink.

“There’s a science behind it,’’ he said.

The Broncos have had plenty of issues playing at Miami over the years. They’re just 1-8 on the road against the Dolphins, with the only win coming 18-15 in overtime in 2011.

Nevertheless, first-year head coach Sean Payton expressed optimism Friday heading into his first regular-season road game with the Broncos. He said they must be “good in cold weather and warm weather” to be a “good team.”

The Broncos are 0-2 with losses to Las Vegas and Washington in home games that both started at 2:25 p.m. MDT. Sunday’s game will start at 1 p.m. EDT (11 a.m. MDT). To adjust better to the game being two time zones away, the Broncos left for South Florida on Friday, a day before their departure for most road games.

“We try to stay on our schedule,’’ Payton said of Sunday’s earlier start. “We spend a lot of time on hydration and recovery. We leave Friday to get up on their time and practice (Saturday). … If you head east, there are challenges. If you head to altitude, or if you head to warm (weather, there also are).”

Waddle questionable

The Dolphins listed wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as questionable for the Denver game because of a concussion suffered last Sunday at New England.

Waddle didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the field Friday on a limited basis. Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, who was Waddle’s roommate at Alabama, said he talked to his friend during the week but he didn’t know Friday the chances of him playing.

“We talked here and there,’’ Surtain said. “But obviously, I don’t know his status whatsoever.”

Tyreek Hill and Waddle comprise perhaps the best receiving duo in the NFL. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa having thrown for 715 yards for the 2-0 Dolphins, Hill has 16 catches for 255 yards and Waddle eight grabs for 164 yards.

The Dolphins also listed running back Salvon Ahmed (groin) as doubtful and six other players as questionable in tackle Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee), defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (wrist), tight ends Julian Hill (ankle) and Tyler Kroft (back) and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (back).

‘Developing’ Perkins

Defensive end Ronnie Perkins is still getting up to speed with the Broncos after being plucked off New England’s practice squad last Monday. But there remains hope he can be a contributor this season.

“There’s a longer vision. … We felt like we had a young, talented player that fit our vision,’’ Payton said. “That doesn’t mean we’re not developing him right now while he’s here on our active roster with the idea that he can help us this year.”

Perkins became the sixth player on Denver’s 53-man roster who played at Oklahoma. Perkins, with the Sooners 2018-20, had as a college teammate Turner-Yell, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, guard Ben Powers and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. Running back Samaje Perine played at Oklahoma before Perkins arrived.

Briefly

• Edge rusher Bradley Chubb will face the Broncos for the first time since they traded him last November to Miami. Chubb has one sack this season, giving him 3½ in 10 games since joining the Dolphins. “He’s explosive,’’ Payton said. “He’s strong. … He has really good hands. He’s stout in the run game, and he’s a handful.”

• The Broncos, who beat Jacksonville last season in London when the Jaguars were the home team, have lost 11 straight true road games. They last won one 30-16 at Dallas on Nov. 7, 2021.

• Surtain, a South Florida native whose father, Patrick Surtain, played for the Dolphins 1998-2004, said it’s “pretty deep” how many family members will be at Sunday’s game, but he didn’t give a number.