Every Broncos gameday, The Denver Gazette learns more about a Bronco. This week it's Joe Lombardi, the new offensive coordinator.

What challenges do Washington's defensive line present?

Joe Lombardi: “There’s four challenges, really. I don’t know if (pass-rusher) Chase Young is playing. I know that he practiced in a limited fashion. But that’s four first-rounders who have lived up to their billing. (The) edges can rush. Really good rushers, strong. No weak spots at all. It’s going to take all the offensive linemen (and) tight ends and everyone to execute against those guys.”

Why has Washington's defense been effective on third down?

JL: “It starts with their pass rush. They don’t give you a lot of time. They’re not super complex in the back end, but they stay close with the receivers. They make it challenging to get the ball out quickly and they’re on your quarterback quickly. It’s a good combination, a good scheme. They’re well-coached (by ex-Broncos defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio). It starts with the pass rush. There’s just not a lot of time to throw the football.”

How do you replace injured tight end Greg Dulcich?

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

JL: “He’s got good speed and good hands. (He’s a) really dangerous receiving threat, and a guy that you really like in certain matchups. We like our tight ends, but obviously, we don’t have that speed and passing threat like Greg. ‘Traut’ (Adam Trautman) is a viable receiving threat, but maybe not with the same explosiveness as Greg. Other guys are going to have to pick up the slack.”

What will it mean to have Jerry Jeudy back?

JL: “He’s a great route-runner. You feel really good when he’s matched up man-to-man, so when you recognize that, [he’s] someone you look to early as a quarterback. [He’s] a guy that consistently can get separation. The more receivers that you have that can win those one-on-one matchups, the easier it is. It’ll definitely be good to have him back.”

How do you get running back Jaleel McLaughlin more involved on offense?

JL: “Each play has a purpose. Whoever is on the field, you’re trying to maximize their strengths. He has a skillset. He’s a good receiver, and he has good vision in the running game. There are just certain run schemes and pass schemes he’s good at. Other guys are good at them too, but one of the challenges with the roster is just making sure that guys that are up are getting reps so you’re not wearing other people down. Just fitting him in where he’s doing things he’s good at, but also taking some stress off the other runners so that you can spread that workload around.”