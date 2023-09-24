Every Broncos gameday, The Denver Gazette learns more about a Bronco. This week it's Mitch Fabroni, an Arizona State grad, former Scottsdale bar employee and pro long-snapper.

Denver Gazette: You're a proud Pac-12 guy. What's your take on Coach Prime?

Mitch Fabroni: “It's great. I think it's great. The hype for the Pac-12 is great. You got a lot more people watching the Pac-12. You get more exposure for Pac-12 guys. The Pac-12 is great. As an ASU guy, it’s finally nice that people are seeing it's the same level of competition as the SEC or Big Ten or Big 12. There was always this feeling the Pac-12 couldn’t keep up. But now it’s obvious we can.”

Denver Gazette: You had a few years after graduation (in 2017) before you landed in an NFL camp. What were you doing in that time?

Mitch Fabroni: “So I got out of college and found some odd jobs just to make some money. I worked at a bar in Scottsdale. I was a bar-back, restocking stuff and getting customers whatever they needed. I was doing the busy work of the restaurant. Then I was working security and coaching at a high school. I was coaching at Basha (Ariz.) High School with the coaches I had at Mount Pointe (Ariz.) High School. My high school coaches asked if I would be willing to help out, and I said yes. They still allowed me to work on long-snapping, so I’d be out there working with one of the other coaches, Blake Silberschlag. And he would catch for me. He’s one of my best friends. Then I’d work out with the strength coach. We all got pretty close. I did that for about two years.”

DG: So you went from a bar before the NFL?

“Kind of, yeah. (Laughs.) It was a karaoke bar. Nobody knew about it. I think it’s gone through four or five owners. It’s changed names a bunch of times. It’s not in the popular area, Old Town. It’s off the main street. So I worked at a bar, security, (high school) coaching, the Spring League, the USFL, then here (in the NFL). But yeah, the bar was not in a prime location. Location is everything (laughs).”

DG: I was researching the Spring League. What was that experience like?

Fabroni: “You found that, huh? The Spring League was pretty interesting. It was run in San Antonio for four weeks. It got shut down during the COVID (restrictions) year. And then it never came back. So I was there for a short time. I practiced for the first week. The second week, I got ready and played in a game. Then we were getting ready for our second game and a couple dudes on the other team had COVID, (and) a couple dudes on our team had COVID. It was such a sensitive subject, and it all got shut down. It was unfortunate, because we were only one game in with some practice film.

“I think it helped me to get back in the pads after being out of (football) for a couple years. It helped me feel the rush of football again, work with coaches again, meet some coaches. It was a wild time. I had a blast, though.”

DG: This is not a traditional path to the NFL, you know.

Fabroni: “Some guys obviously will go straight from college the NFL. Other guys will have their separate journey. I became friends with a lot of guys who are still free agents and some that are in the league. It’s pretty unique for me and for a lot of guys.”

DG: How did you stay sharp while out of football?

Fabroni: “The way I saw it for myself — versus the way maybe other people see it — it was about knowing my limitations. Don’t reach for something that you’re not going to be able to obtain. Each year, for me, it was about improving and seeing if I could get just a little bit more than I did the year before — more film, more workouts, another connection with a coach. It was kind of hard for me because I was balancing working a real job and snapping. Some guys when they come out of college now, with the NIL, they have some money saved. So they can just train and work out for a year or two. They don’t have that extra job.

“But the biggest thing is don’t be too hard on yourself. No snapper is perfect. If you really love it, keep working at it. I try to snap a good game and whatever happens happens.”

DG: What's your advice to kids who may go undrafted but still hold onto that dream?

Fabroni: "Persistence. Continuing to work on your craft and focus on what every specialist focuses on: getting better and finding a way to improve and get seen. There are a lot of ways to do that. There’s the supplemental leagues. There’s different camps and showcases to get some film and be seen by scouts. And you get film and you can send it off to teams. Then you meet some people and it can pay off.”