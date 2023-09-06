ENGLEWOOD — Deion Sanders keeps "receipts" on those he considers doubters and haters.

So does Russell Wilson.

On the heels of Coach Prime using that term about folks who questioned the Colorado Buffalos before a seismic win last Saturday at No. 17 TCU, the Broncos quarterback was asked Wednesday if he keeps “receipts.”

“I think you’ve got them in your back pocket sometimes,’’ Wilson said after a practice at Centura Health Training Center.

After being acquired from Seattle in March 2022 for a bevy of draft picks and signing a five-year, $245 million contract extension before he even played a game for the Broncos, Wilson had a disastrous first season in Denver. He had a career-low passer rating of 84.4.

Wilson's performance invited plenty of doubters.

“I’m used to some of those who believe and some of those who doubt, and I think that when you’re playing high stakes and you dream to be the best you can possibly be every day, there’s always going to be people that question whether you can do it or not,’’ he said. “And I think I’ve proven that throughout my career what I can do and I got to do it again.”

What Wilson did with Seattle was make the Pro Bowl in nine of his 10 seasons and lead the Seahawks to 43-8 win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVII in February 2014. Now he’s hoping to hoist the the Vince Lombardi trophy again.

“Every year, the goal is to win the whole thing, just to be honest with you,’’ said Wilson, 34, entering his 12th season.

First things first. Wilson's comeback road truly begins in the eyes of many when the Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders in Sunday’s regular-season opener at Empower Field at Mile High.

Left tackle Garett Bolles has said Wilson’s critics will “eat crow” this season. While not using such direct language, safety Justin Simmons also expects Wilson to bounce back from an ugly season in which the Broncos went 5-12.

“It’s Russ,’’ Simmons said Wednesday. “He has it in him. I believe in him. … I got all the faith in the world in him.”

It remains to be seen if Wilson will have his top receiver available against the Raiders in Jerry Jeudy, who suffered a hamstring injury Aug. 24 in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. Jeudy returned to practice Wednesday, but it was on a limited basis.

Simmons did note that overall there are “tools that Russ will be able to use” in Denver’s many additions on offense. He specifically named right tackle Mike McGlinchey and running back Samaje Perine.

And the Broncos have a new coach in the seasoned Sean Payton. In 2022, they had a first-year coach in Nathaniel Hackett before he was fired after a 4-11 start.

Payton on Wednesday announced that Wilson is one of Denver’s six captains along with Simmons, McGlinchey, safety Kareem Jackson, wide receiver Courtland Sutton and punter Riley Dixon. Payton likes the leadership Wilson has displayed.

“Certainly he leads by example with the work he puts in and the amount of time he’s on the opponent in the building,’’ Payton said. “Part of that is the position pre-requisite. (But Wilson also is) really upbeat. He’s positive and encouraging. He has a lot of really good traits that I like.”

And Wilson likes plenty about Payton, who previously coached the New Orleans Saints for 15 seasons and won a Super Bowl. The quarterback is looking at 2023 as a fresh start.

“Such a great moment in time, obviously with Coach Payton coming in, a new coaching staff,’’ Wilson said. “Just new everything. Everything’s new, it feels like The scoreboard’s new (at Empower Field).”

Wilson believes his performance will be improved relative to last year. He didn’t deny that “obviously last year wasn’t what we wanted it.”

Wilson, who was criticized for spending too much time last season trying to craft his image on social media, is making a concerted effort now to limit distractions. So it’s hardly surprising he apparently has turned down any chance of being on a possible second season of the Netflix show “Quarterback” that executive producer and former Broncos star quarterback Peyton Manning helped put together.

“I’m focused on right now,’’ he said. “It’s a great show. Obviously, Peyton’s done a great job obviously with everything he’s done. …I think for me we’re just focused on winning and beating the Raiders.”

Wilson said the start of this season feels a “little bit more normal” than it did last year, when the Broncos opened on Monday Night Football at Seattle with hype through the roof. The Broncos lost 17-16 against Wilson’s former team, and the season continued to spiral downhill.

So what does Wilson need to do to make sure 2023 isn’t a repeat of 2022?

“The biggest thing is just going out on the field and just doing it and what we know how to do, playing at the highest level, winning football games,’’ he said.

If the Broncos indeed win a good number of games, Wilson can pull some of those receipts out of his back pocket.