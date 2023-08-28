Broncos coach Sean Payton spoke last March about how Jarrett Stidham’s “arrow is moving in a direction” of one day being a starting NFL quarterback.

Stidham showed Saturday he might hit the bullseye.

In Denver’s 41-0 rout of the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason finale at Empower Field at Mile High, Stidham started in place of the rested Russell Wilson and played the first half. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 236 yards with a touchdown and a fine passer rating of 99.7. He also had a 20-yard run.

Nobody is suggesting Stidham should be a starter this season unless Wilson were to get injured or if his disastrous 2022 form continues. Nevertheless, Stidham is open about his goal of being a starter somewhere in his NFL career.

“I think that is how I always have viewed myself,’’ Stidham said. “That is how I have always prepared, ever since my rookie year backing up Tom Brady (in New England in 2019). I have been the same guy the entire time. My preparation has always stayed the same no matter what.”

Stidham has backed up some very decorated quarterbacks. He was with the Patriots from 2019-21, which included his first season playing behind Brady, a three-time MVP, and his second season behind former MVP Cam Newton.

Stidham last year backed up four-time Pro Bowl selection Derek Carr with Las Vegas. Now he’s playing behind Wilson, who made nine Pro Bowls in 10 Seattle seasons before being traded to the Broncos in March 2022.

Wilson struggled last season under former coach Nathaniel Hackett but has looked much better in practices and in preseason games under Payton. Payton, the month after his hiring in February, made sure he had good depth at quarterback. So the Broncos signed Stidham to a two-year, $10 million contract.

Stidham has started only two NFL regular-season games, and both were losses to close out 2022. But he looked very good in his first career start, completing 23 of 34 passes for 365 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 37-34 overtime loss to powerful San Francisco.

“I think (Payton) kind of speaks for himself,’’ Stidham said of last March wanting to join Payton, who coached for 15 seasons with New Orleans, 14 with star quarterback Drew Brees. “His history in New Orleans and his history with quarterbacks and winning. I just want to win football games, and that was a big reason for coming here.’’

With Stidham at the controls, the Broncos easily won Saturday. They led 27-0 at halftime, with Stidham having led them to three touchdowns and two field goals. He threw a 50-yard pass to rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims, which led to a field goal, and hit tight end Albert Okwuegbunam for an 8-yard score.

“He’s been consistent all during (training camp),’’ Payton said. “I thought he did really well. He started off really hot. … (He) made a lot of good decisions. I was encouraged.”

Stidham did have a rugged preseason debut Aug. 11 at Arizona, completing just 5 of 15 passes for 50 yards and throwing an ugly interception. But he bounced back Aug. 19 in the second preseason game at San Francisco to complete 12 of 17 passes for 130 yards. And then he was even better against the Rams.

“I think the main thing is just keep improving week to week,’’ Stidham said. “That was kind my personal goal, just keep improving, just do the offense the way it’s supposed to be done and move the ball and I feel like each week it got better for us as an offense.”

Stidham showed the ability to remain calm in the pocket Saturday despite taking a number of hits. He was sacked once, and on the long pass to Mims was hit hard by linebacker Zach VanValkenburg. Stidham didn’t even see the completion after going to the ground with the wind knocked out of him.

“This is what I am called to do,’’ Stidham said of the hits. “That is part of playing the position. If you have to stay in there and take some hits, that is part of it. I am happy to do it.”

It’s all part of getting the arrow to point toward being a starter in the NFL.