GLENDALE, Ariz. — It was four years ago that Russell Wilson previously had seen action in a preseason game.

He missed it.

The Broncos quarterback started and played four series in an 18-17 loss to Arizona Friday night at State Farm Stadium. It was his first exhibition appearance since Aug. 24, 2019, when he was playing for Seattle at the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson took advantage of it.

Wilson got off to a slow start. But he came on to complete 7 of 13 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown with a strong passer rating of 102.4.

“I think anytime you get to be on the field, I just have gratitude,’’ Wilson said. “No matter when it is, whether if it’s preseason, regular season, or playoffs. I think at the end of the day, having the opportunity (of) being out there with your teammates (is beneficial). … So, it’s good to be out there.”

Broncos coach Sean Payton had gone into the game looking for starters to play between 15 and 18 snaps. Through three series, Wilson was at 14 snaps, so Payton gave him one more series.

It paid off. Wilson led the Broncos on a six-play, 57-yard drive that culminated on his 20th snap with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy on fourth-and-4 midway through the second quarter for a 7-0 lead.

“We looked at the numbers and we went one more with the offense. … Shoot, I wanted to score and leave with a good taste in our mouths,’’ Payton said.

On third down, Jeudy had dropped a pass that would have gone for a first down, if not a touchdown. But Wilson went right back to Jeudy on a slant route across the middle.

“I thought it was really good how we responded. … It was a really great route by Jerry,’’ Wilson said. “Good job by him just getting open there in a split second. … I think he would have scored on the (play before) but the thing about Jerry is, you have so much confidence in all the things he can do.’’

Wilson is looking for all the confidence he can find after a brutal first season with Denver following his March 2022 trade from the Seahawks. The hope for the Broncos is that Wilson, who struggled under previous coach Nathanial Hackett, will bounce back with Payton in the coach's first Denver season.

"He’s sharp,'' Payton said. "He’s had a good week of practice and we keep working."

On the downside, Wilson was hit five times, including one in which he was sacked and fumbled before pouncing on the ball. But overall it was an encouraging performance.

“We worked collectively as a group but we just kept on pushing and kept on trying to execute our plays,’’ Jeudy said of Wilson’s last series. “And we finished with a touchdown on that last drive, so that was big.”

Payton seemed quite willing to let Wilson air it out as he looks to get into a groove. Of his 20 snaps, including the play that resulted in a sack, 15 were pass calls.

Wilson did his work without starting running back Javonte Williams, who was replaced by Samaje Perine, who had six carries for 26 yards for the night. Williams is working his way back from a serious knee injury suffered last October and is expected to make his preseason debut next Saturday at San Francisco.

Wilson is expected to start again Saturday. So he will have another weapon at his disposal as he continues to make strides under Payton.