SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Russell Wilson has quieted the critics.

At least for the next two weeks.

After a disastrous first season as the Broncos quarterback, all are on Wilson in the preseason under first-year coach Sean Payton. And through two games, with the likelihood he won’t play in next Saturday’s exhibition finale against the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson has responded.

For Saturday’s 21-20 loss to San Francisco at Levi’s Stadium, Payton said the plan was for Wilson to get about 15 snaps. He played 12 snaps in his one series and led the Broncos on a drive that culminated in a 48-yard field goal by Brett Maher.

By then, Payton had seen enough of Wilson, who had looked good in practice all week after showing in the Aug. 11 preseason opener at Arizona he was picking up the coach’s offense. And there is still time in practice for Wilson to sharpen things up in preparation for the Sept. 10 opener against the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High, when Wilson's performance really will be scrutinized.

On Saturday, Wilson completed 3 of 6 passes for 24 yards and ran three times for 25 yards. Through two preseason games, he is 10 of 19 for 117 yards with a passing touchdown.

“Russ is Russ,’’ wide receiver Courtland Sutton said about the quarterback’s preseason. “He’s going to go out there playing his game and doing his thing to the highest level just like he always does.”

Except Wilson didn’t do that last season after the Broncos gave up a bevy of draft choices in March 2022 to acquire him from Seattle and then signed him to a five-year, $245 million contract extension. After making the Pro Bowl in nine of his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, he had by far career-lows in passer rating (84.4) and touchdown passes (16).

But there is now renewed hope with Payton having replaced fired coach Nathaniel Hackett. And Wilson sure sounded optimistic after Saturday’s game.

“Coach Payton has done a tremendous job of bringing us all together and getting us to compete at the highest level,’’ said Wilson, who turns 35 in November and is in his 12th NFL season. “I think for me personally, you go through a journey. I want to play 20-plus years so when you go through that, there's going to be some tough moments.

“There's going to be some highs, there's going to be some lows and a lot more highs than lows. But I think knowing how to weather storms, take everything and understand that gratitude and love for this game, it never changes. It never wavers. On your best days or your toughest days, knowing that the best days are ahead.”

That might be overly ambitious to think Wilson still will be in the NFL in 2031, which would be a 20th season and when he would turn 43. But for now Wilson is looking more like he did in his Seattle days than he did last season.

Wilson, who won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in February 2014 and came close to getting a second one the following year, showed signs Saturday of his younger years. He wasn’t bashful about taking off in his three rushing attempts, including one in which he picked up 17 yards.

“I trust my reads (and) if it's not there or if there’s something there, then I can use my legs,’’ Wilson said. “It’s part of my game. … It gives me a great chance to get some first downs and use my legs.”

Payton said Wilson looked “sharp” against the 49ers. Also doing solid work was backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who completed 12 of 17 passes for 130 yards. And third-stringer Ben DiNucci was 3 of 7 for 13 yards and had a 9-yard touchdown pass to running back Jaleel McLaughlin that put the Broncos up 20-12 with 5:35 left in the game.

But then the defense, with reserves on the field, collapsed late in a game for the second straight week. Against the Cardinals, the Broncos lost on a touchdown pass and two-point conversion with 2 seconds remaining. And on Saturday, they gave up a 22-yard touchdown pass from Trey Lance to Cameron Latu with 2:34 left and Jake Moody’s winning 32-yard field goal on the final play.

“I certainly would have liked to have won, but I was pleased with pretty much most of that game,’’ Payton said.

That includes the play of Wilson. Although he probably won’t take the field against the Rams in Denver’s only preseason home game, Wilson can gain valuable reps when the teams hold joint practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday at the Centura Health Training Center.

“He looks good,’’ said left tackle Garret Bolles. “He’s doing great. Russ is Russ, man. I love him dearly and he’s going to do what he needs to do. He feels comfortable.”

Russ wasn’t Russ in 2022. But under Payton in 2023, he just might again be Russ.