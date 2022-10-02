LAS VEGAS — Tim Brown. Marcus Allen. Philip Rivers.
Josh Jacobs.
Like a dry winter when snow is scarce on the Front Range, the list of Broncos nemeses is enough to anger even the most even-keeled Broncos believer. The list grew by one Sunday.
Add Jacobs. The Raiders running back tore up the Broncos with 134 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards in a 32-23 win over the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Goodness gracious. Was that Josh Jacobs or Adrian Peterson?
“He’s a helluva player,” Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said of Jacobs, a fellow Alabama product.
While the Broncos lamented a knee injury to standout rusher Javonte Williams, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels laid it on thick with Jacobs, who’s now 6-0 against the Broncos in his career.
Jacobs also barreled into the end zone twice, including a 7-yard touchdown run that finished what he started. Jacobs howled at the new “Black Hole” that’s set up shop in the “Death Star.”
Do the math. Or don’t do the math, if you’re starting to feel queasy. Jacobs averages 100.3 rushing yards against the Broncos. He’s never experienced a Broncos triumph. Aside from Patrick Mahomes, there isn’t a more villainous Broncos foe currently in the AFC West.
Becky Hammon honored by Raiders
Becky Hammon in a Raiders jersey?
Say it ain’t so.
“We’re just getting started,” the Colorado State legend said as a special guest of the Raiders, who honored Hammon as coach of the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.
Hammon wore a No. 25 Fred Biletnikoff jersey, a nod to her new home in the desert. The Aces, who won their first WNBA title in September, were invited to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch.
“We so appreciate the support,” Hammon said.
Adams vs. Surtain II
The best battle on the field Sunday was the Raiders' top offensive star wide receiver Davante Adams versus the Broncos' young and talented cornerback Pat Surtain II.
The two are considered some of the best in the game at their respective positions, and they didn't disappoint when matched up against each other. Adams totaled nine receptions for 101 yards and no touchdowns. But Surtain had his share of battles won, too, coming up with two passes defensed, including one on Adams in the end zone.
Adams and the Raiders may have won this round, but Surtain held his own against the five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. And most importantly, kept him out of the end zone.
Injury update
Safety P.J. Locke (concussion), outside linebacker Aaron Patrick (concussion), running back Javonte Williams (knee) and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) all left the game with the injuries Sunday. Williams and Gregory appeared to suffer the worst injuries, with Williams leaving the locker room on crutches. It's feared Williams suffered a significant knee injury. Both Williams and Gregory will have MRIs Monday to determine the severity of their injuries.