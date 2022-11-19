Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Raiders prop bets:

1. Broncos-Raiders under 41.5 points

Why it’s a good bet: Always take the under in Broncos games

2. Russell Wilson over 225.5 yards passing (-115)

Why it’s a good bet: Wilson had some good moments when the Broncos-Raiders played in Vegas earlier in the season.

3. Derek Carr over 1.5 passing TDs (+162)

Why it’s a good bet: Carr really seems to like playing the Broncos. He has had good games in Denver.

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 15-12)