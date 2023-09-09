Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Raiders prop bets:
1. Javonte Williams any time TD (+170)
Why it’s a good bet: We are not sure the workload for the running back yet but he has a nose for the endzone and should find it in the opener.
2. Josh Jacobs over 72.5 rushing yards (-114)
Why it’s a good bet: The Raiders running back loves playing the Broncos. Even with him missing time this preseason, he will get the ball plenty.
3. Russell Wilson over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-114)
Why it’s a good bet: Coach Sean Payton's game plan will lead to Wilson having a good day.
-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
(Schmaedeke's ATS record last season: 24-27)