Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Raiders prop bets:

1. Javonte Williams any time TD (+170)

Why it’s a good bet: We are not sure the workload for the running back yet but he has a nose for the endzone and should find it in the opener.

2. Josh Jacobs over 72.5 rushing yards (-114)

Why it’s a good bet: The Raiders running back loves playing the Broncos. Even with him missing time this preseason, he will get the ball plenty.

3. Russell Wilson over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-114)

Why it’s a good bet: Coach Sean Payton's game plan will lead to Wilson having a good day.

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Schmaedeke's ATS record last season: 24-27)