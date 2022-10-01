Raiders Titans Football

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best prop bets for Broncos-Raiders:

1. Davante Adams under 6.5 receptions (+108)

Why it’s a good bet: This the Patrick Surtain II factor for me. Adams will see a heavy dose of the star cornerback. The star receiver will get his targets but his catches will be limited. 

2. Courtland Sutton touchdown over 0.5 (+154)

Why it’s a good bet: Sutton has proven to be Russell Wilson’s favorite target. He has been close to scoring a touchdown and finally breaks through against the Raiders.

3. Darren Waller longest reception over 19.5 (-115)

Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos struggle to cover tight ends no matter what defense they are running. Waller is a matchup nightmare. I see him landing at least one explosive play.

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 4-5)

