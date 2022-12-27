ENGLEWOOD — Broncos edge rusher Randy Gregory will no longer be suspended due to an altercation after the Broncos' loss to the Rams Sunday.

Gregory was originally suspended one game for punching Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi, who was also suspended. Both players appealed the suspension and won, the NFL announced Tuesday, with Gregory now being assessed a $50,000 fine and Aboushi a $12,000 fine.

Gregory issued an apology Monday for the incident.

“Dear Broncos Country, I would like to thank my amazing teammates, staff, and fans who have supported me throughout this frustrating season. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize for my actions (Sunday),” Gregory wrote. “The game was full of emotion and disappointment and was not a reflection of my character. My goal is to finish out this season strong, play with pride and be part of the solution and not the problem going forward. Thank you.”

Gregory is expected to play against the Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City.